Petr Cornelie will get a chance to make his regular-season NBA debut for the Denver Nuggets this season.
The Nuggets announced Cornelie signed a two-way contract on Friday afternoon, finalizing the roster for the upcoming season.
After the Nuggets used the 53rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft on the 6-foot-11 forward from Calais, France, Cornelie made appearances on the Nuggets’ summer league teams from 2016-2018, averaging 5.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes per game, according to the team release.
Cornelie most recently played for French club Elan Bearnais. Last season, he posted averages of 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 54% from the field and 44.2% from 3. He previously played for Le Mans and Paris-Levallois.
This summer, Cornelie helped the French national team to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He scored 1.7 points and grabbed two rebounds per game but did not play against the United States in the final.
He joins Markus Howard as the Nuggets' two-way players next season. Players on two-way contracts can be active for up to 50 of the 82 games in a season, spending the remainder in the G League. The Nuggets are entering their first season with a G League affiliate, the recently renamed Grand Rapids Gold.