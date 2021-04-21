The Nuggets survived Norman Powell’s shot at the buzzer Wednesday in Portland to stay unbeaten in four games since Jamal Murray’s injury.
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard cut Denver’s lead to one in the final minute before forcing, and winning, a jump ball against Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon. Robert Covington scooped up the ball and progressed beyond midcourt before giving it to Powell, who drove baseline and watched his shot at the buzzer rim out, giving Denver a 106-105 road win.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Michael Porter Jr. scored all 17 of his points in the first quarter, while Will Barton III (14), Aaron Gordon (12) and Facundo Campazzo (12) added double-digit totals to round out the starting five. Paul Millsap and PJ Dozier led the bench with nine and seven points, respectively, and Austin Rivers added five points in his Nuggets debut.
“Total team effort,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Lillard led Portland with 22 points but took 23 shots and finished 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
The Nuggets will look to go 5-0 since Murray’s injury when they return to action Friday at Golden State.