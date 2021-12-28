The first-half defense was the star of the Denver Nuggets’ show in an 89-86 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in San Francisco.
After leading by 24 in the second quarter, the Nuggets needed four points from Will Barton III in the final minute and a Nikola Jokic block with 3.7 seconds left to hold off the Warriors, who had a shot to tie but Andre Iguodala’s shot at the buzzer missed everything.
Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points to go with 18 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one big block. Barton finished with 21 points.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points despite a slow start, and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 21 points.
The show went on although Nuggets were without Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and Vlatko Cancar, bringing the number of unavailable players on Denver’s roster to eight.
“Sit back and enjoy the show,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame.
The Western Conference-leading Warriors were without four players, including Draymond Green, due to the league’s health and safety protocols while Klay Thompson and James Wiseman missed the game due to injury.
With Morris out and Barton moved to small forward in Gordon’s absence, Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers started in Denver’s backcourt and held Curry without a bucket until there was 2:08 left in the second quarter.
The Nuggets turned Curry over three times in the first three minutes and jumped out to an early 10-0 advantage. Denver used a 13-0 run to close the quarter to lead 31-16 to start the second. Barton made his first three 3-point attempts, including a four-point play, and scored 14 of his points in the first quarter.
The Nuggets stretched the lead to 20 in the second quarter behind seven quick points from Bones Hyland and a Jeff Green 3-pointer and led 60-36 at halftime. Curry had just two points and four turnovers to start the third quarter.
Curry’s first 3-pointer, and 3,000th of his career, helped Golden State cut Denver’s lead to 13 to start the third quarter. The Warriors shut down Denver’s offense in the fourth quarter and tied the game with 1:04 left before Barton gave the Nuggets the lead for good.
The second act between the Nuggets and Warriors is scheduled for Thursday in Denver.