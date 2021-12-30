After failing to field an eight-man team Thursday, the Denver Nuggets added a familiar and healthy player to the roster once again.
The Nuggets announced Davon Reed's return on a 10-day contract, using the league's hardship exception. It's the third such contract for Reed this season. Nuggets coach Michael Malone expressed interested in retaining Reed for longer before his second 10-day expired following Tuesday's win over the Warriors. While the Nuggets still don't have a roster spot available for the rest of the season, they do have 10 more days to figure out how they could potentially create one.
In nine games with the Nuggets this season, Reed is averaging 5 points, 3.4 rebounds 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He scored a season-best 15 points and had a game-sealing defensive stop in Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Between injuries and three players placed in the COVID-19 protocols earlier Thursday, Denver's game against Golden State was postponed due to a shortage of Nuggets available to play.
The Nuggets are scheduled to return to action Saturday in Houston.
