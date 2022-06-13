DENVER - Calvin Booth's first move as the leader of the Nuggets' front office produced a first-round pick Monday.
The Nuggets are set to trade JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this year's draft and two future second-round picks, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Should the trade go through, the Nuggets will have the 21st and 30th selections in the June 23 draft.
Green joined the Nuggets ahead of the 2020-21 season and averaged 8.1 points in his first season in Denver and posted 6.4 points per game last season. The veteran forward has a $8.2-million player option for the upcoming season, which he would have to accept to be involved in a trade.
Booth, Denver’s general manager, became the Nuggets’ top basketball executive after president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a job with the Timberwolves in May.