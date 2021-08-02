The Nuggets took two steps toward running it back in the opening minutes of NBA free agency, which started Monday afternoon.
Tim Connelly's front office said after last season and following the draft that the franchise hoped to bring back as many members of last year's team as possible. With wing Will Barton III and forward JaMychal Green both reportedly agreeing to new deals, the Nuggets are well on their way to a 2021-22 roster that looks a lot like last season's.
Barton's deal is worth $32 million over two seasons, while Green is set to make $17 million, should he pick up a player option following next season. Both Barton and Green declined their player options earlier this offseason but secured an extra year with their new contracts.
Last season, Barton averaged 12.7 points, four rebounds and 3.2 assists, while making 38.1% of his 3-pointers. He missed a majority of Denver's playoff run before returning for the final three games of the Phoenix series.
Green, in his first season in Denver, served as a reserve forward. He scored 8.1 points and grabbed 4.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
With Barton and Green set to return, the Nuggets have 14 players under contract next season with the only additions being recent draft pick Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland and Jeff Green, who reportedly agreed to a deal with Denver later Monday. If Barton and JaMychal Green make $16 million and $8.5 million, respectively, next season, the Nuggets will have a total salary of just under $135 million.
The NBA salary cap, also announced Monday, is set at $112.4 million and the luxury tax starts at $136.6 million.
Barton and Green can officially sign new contracts as soon as Friday.
Nuggets announce Summer League roster
Thirteen of the 16 players on the Nuggets’ Summer League roster will look to earn one of Denver’s final roster spots.
With Zeke Nnaji, Bol Bol and the recently drafted Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland among the 13 Nuggets already under contract for next season, the 13 other Summer League invites are fighting for scraps.
Markus Howard, who’s a restricted free agent after playing for the Nuggets on a two-way deal as a rookie last season, is the only other player to have worn a Nuggets jersey.
The 12 newcomers include Caleb Agada, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Chudier Bile, Tarik Black, Jason Burnell, Deonte Burton, Zylan Cheatham, Semaj Christon, Eugene German, Matur Makar, Steffon Mitchell and Arnas Velicka.
Bile is a Denver South graduate who just finished up his NCAA career at Georgetown, while Agada scored 17 points for Nigeria in a win over the United States as the teams prepared for the Olympics.
Black, Burton, Cheatham and Christion have previous NBA experience.
The team will be coached by Nuggets assistant Charles Klask.
"It's a dream come true," Klask told Nuggets.com after a pre-draft workout. "I'm very grateful to (President of Basketball Operations) Tim Connelly and coach (Michael) Malone for this opportunity."
Denver’s first Summer League game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday against the Miami Heat.