The Nuggets took two steps toward running it back in the opening minutes of NBA free agency, which started Monday afternoon.
Tim Connelly's front office said after last season and following the draft that the franchise hoped to bring as many members of last year's team as possible. With wing Will Barton III and forward JaMychal Green both reportedly agreeing to new deals, the Nuggets are well on their way to a 2021-22 roster that looks a lot like last season's.
Barton's deal is worth $32 million over two seasons, while Green is set to make $17 million, should he pick up a player option following next season. Both Barton and Green declined their player options earlier this offseason but secured an extra year with their new contracts.
Last season, Barton averaged 12.7 points, four rebounds and 3.2 assists, while making 38.1% of his 3-pointers. He missed a majority of Denver's playoff run before returning for the final three games of the Phoenix series.
Green, in his first season in Denver, served as a reserve forward. He scored 8.1 points and grabbed 4.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
With Barton and Green set to return, the Nuggets have 13 players under contract next season with the only addition being recent draft pick Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland. If Barton and Green make $16 million and $8.5 million, respectively, next season, the Nuggets will have a total salary of just under $130 million.
The NBA salary cap, also announced Monday, is set at $112.4 million and the luxury tax starts at $136.6 million.
Barton and Green can officially sign new contracts as soon as Friday.