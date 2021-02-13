Six words have separated the Denver Nuggets' successes and shortcomings this season.
“When we play defense, we win,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone has often said over the first 25 games.
The version before Friday’s 97-95 win over Oklahoma City sounded like this: “In our 13 wins, our defense has been really good,” Malone said. “In our 11 losses our defense has been really bad. There’s no gray area there. It’s pretty stark, black and white.”
That improved to 14 wins when the Nuggets put forth a solid defensive effort Friday. Denver’s defense was at its best in the fourth quarter when Oklahoma City scored just 16 points on 25% shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range.
“That enabled us to pull out the win,” Malone said.
Sunday, the Nuggets will look to end a four-game homestand with three wins, but it will take a strong defensive effort against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers.
“As long as we’re defending and talking and communicating and giving effort we know we can go out there and beat anybody no matter how we’re playing on offense,” Jamal Murray said Friday after the Nuggets made just 10 of 40 attempted 3-pointers. “Tonight was just another example.”
The Lakers bring a bit more scoring punch, however, than the short-handed Cavaliers and Thunder did in Denver’s two previous games. When the Nuggets and Lakers played their first game after last year’s meeting in the Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets led 58-46 at halftime but gave up 68 points in the second half, eventually losing by 21.
“The last time we played them, we had a great first half and the second half they just ran the ball down our throat,” Malone said. “Hopefully we can be a lot better on defense, especially in transition, come Sunday.”
Saturday, Will Barton III was listed as out for Sunday’s game due to personal reasons but he offered some insight on what it takes to stop the Lakers from turning the game into a track meet.
“Get back,” Barton said before taking it a step further. “Sprint back. Besides the guy that’s shooting the ball, we can’t be watching the shot in there. We’ve got to hurry up and get back. We know that they thrive on getting out and running and getting easy baskets either to AD (Davis) in those duck-ins, those seals early or LeBron will go coast-to-coast or him go coast-to-coast and finding people. We know that’s a big part of their game and we have to be ready for the challenge.”
The challenge got tougher with Barton, Gary Harris and PJ Dozier out and Murray listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. R.J. Hampton played just the final 2:53 of the first game against the Lakers, but he’s gotten more playing time recently and impressed with his potential. Malone said he has the potential to be an elite defender, and his teammates are seeing it similarly.
“I think he’s defending at a high level,” Barton said. “He’s hustling. He’s all over the court.”
Whoever ends up playing a majority of the minutes Sunday, Murray said communication could separate success from shortcoming.
“You can see it. Sometimes on our switches, we’re point switching. We’re just a little lax. When everybody is up and aggressive and our help is early and our rotations are tight, you can see the difference in our defensive play,” Murray answered when asked what he would like to see carried over from Friday’s fourth quarter to Sunday’s game.
“We know we can get a stop.”