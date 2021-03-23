It's nice to have a Nikola Jokic when things start to go sideways.
The Nuggets opened a big lead early in Tuesday’s eventual 110-99 win in Orlando before the Magic closed within five points early in the fourth quarter. After Michael Carter-Williams made it a six-point game midway through the fourth, Jokic scored or assisted six straight Denver points, increasing the lead to nine with less than four minutes to play and helping the Nuggets start a three-game road trip with a win.
“When teams make a run, they make it interesting, you know you have a player in Nikola Jokic that you can play through,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “We got into the bonus relatively early in that fourth, (and we’re) imploring our guys to play inside-out, let Nikola touch it. If they play him one-on-one, pretty good chance he’s going to score or get a great look. If they give help, he’s going to find the open man. That’s what I love about it.”
Jokic finished with his 12th triple-double of the season, scoring 28 points on 17 shots, grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. Jamal Murray added 21 points, while Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton III added 18 and 17, respectively. PJ Dozier finished the game along the starters, replacing Paul Millsap, and added 14 points.
“He’s someone that comes in, and he plays hard every time,” Murray said of Dozier, one of his best friends on the team. “He can shoot. He gets to the rim. He can handle. He plays defense. He can play the one through four. He’s just so versatile.”
Evan Fournier, who led the Magic with a game-high 32 points, scored the first bucket. Aaron Gordon followed to make it 4-0 before Denver’s defense started to have an impact. Millsap and Jokic both finished the first quarter with two steals and a blocked shot, and Denver led 30-15 after one. The Nuggets added seven points to the lead in the second quarter for a 61-39 halftime lead.
“I thought in that first half our defense was outstanding,” Malone said. “That generated fast-break points, we had 19 fast-break points at the half. We did not turn the ball over, and the ball was moving.”
After a Porter dunk gave the Nuggets their biggest lead of the game, 24, on the first possession of the second half, the Nuggets started slipping. Jokic turned it over a few times, Barton fouled Fournier on a 3-pointer and Denver started settling for 3s.
“We were turning the ball over. We were missing shots. We didn’t run back,” Jokic summed it up. “We kind of let our offense dictate our defense in the third quarter.”
Orlando scored 30 points in each of the final two quarters, closing within a couple of possessions on numerous occasions before the Nuggets pulled away.
“We’re not going to be perfect for 48 minutes,” Murray said. “We had our moments, but we were able to bounce back out of timeouts and execute and make plays down the stretch and get some crucial stops.”
Malone, who said he told his assistants he wasn’t comfortable at halftime despite a 22-point lead, confirmed as much.
“Our guys responded,” Malone said. “I challenged them. They responded, and it’s a great way to start off an important road trip.”
The Nuggets have a quick turnaround, playing the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay on Wednesday before closing the quick road trip Friday in New Orleans. Malone hopes they’ll take some lessons from Tuesday’s game with them.
“You always have to understand why you win and why you lose,” Malone said. “More importantly, you never want to accept in victory what you wouldn’t accept in defeat. So, yeah, we got the win tonight, but we have to be a lot more consistent for 48 minutes.”