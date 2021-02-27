A basketball blitzkrieg struck down the Thunder early in the Denver Nuggets’ 126-96 win Friday in Oklahoma City.
“I give our starting group a lot of credit,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after his team improved to 18-15. “I felt tonight was Denver Nuggets basketball. The ball was moving, bodies were moving. We played for each other.”
That started from the jump. It took less than four minutes for all five of the Nuggets starters to score. Nikola Jokic was last of the group, giving the Nuggets a 15-2 lead with a layup off a Will Barton assist. Barton opened the scoring with a 3 before Michael Porter Jr. hit a pull-up jumper. Jamal Murray hit a couple of free throws, and then Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer to put the Nuggets up 13-0.
“We moved the ball really well,” Nikola Jokic said. “We were finding the open shots. We were making the shots. We had some flow in our offense, so it was really easy to play.”
That continued over the rest of the game. The Nuggets led 38-20 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 22 at halftime. Denver’s lead eventually grew as big as 37 points. Reserves from both teams handled much of the fourth quarter.
“Tonight, we played 48 minutes,” Porter said. “We played four good quarters of basketball, and we just shared the ball. Everybody did their thing out there and it was just fun to play tonight.”
Porter hit all four of his first-quarter 3-point attempts, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the opening period. He completed a double-double in the third quarter with his 10th rebound, while Jokic needed just over 30 minutes to compile 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, his eighth triple-double of the season. Murray scored a game-high 26 points, while Will Barton and Monte Morris added 15 and 13 points, respectively, putting all five starters in double figures.
“It just shows what kind of team we can be when we’re locked in and focused and all on the same page,” Barton said.
Morris got an extra shoutout for his defensive work on Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 13 points and went 1 of 6 from 3.
“I thought Monte’s defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was really exceptional,” Malone said. “Shai’s a tough cover. I thought Monte did a hell of a job containing him.”
Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 22 points.
While all five starters reached double figures for the Nuggets, Facu Campazzo and PJ Dozier, who made his return from a hamstring injury, led the bench with nine points apiece. The dominant showing featuring 30 assists on 49 made shots and a plus-12 advantage rebounding allowed Denver’s coach to get every player at least three minutes of playing time.
“Just an all-around solid team win, and everybody got a chance to play, which is always great,” Malone said.
It started with an overwhelming attack that the Nuggets would like to replicate as they continue a four-game road trip to close the first half of the season at Chicago on Monday.
“This game needs to show us how we can play and how our offense can be really easy,” Jokic said. “We don’t need to struggle and kind of be just pick and roll or just post-ups or whatever. We can just move the ball and it’s going to be much easier for us.”