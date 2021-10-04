Two key players did not take part in the Denver Nuggets’ preseason opener, a 103-102 loss Monday at the Los Angeles Clippers.
Nikola Jokic, last year’s Most Valuable Player, recently joined the team after the birth of his daughter. Nuggets coach Michael Malone hoped Jokic and Will Barton III, who missed the game with a minor ankle injury, would be able to participate in the team’s second preseason game Wednesday at Golden State.
“It’s great to have him back. Obviously, he stayed home for the right reasons,” Malone said of Jokic.
“Having him back going through shootaround today, just getting him back on the floor, being around the guys, I think, is so important. He’s such a critical part of this team on and off the court. He’ll practice as well tomorrow, and the plan is, right now, to get him some minutes in that Golden State game (but) not overdo it. We’re not going to overdo it tonight with any of our guys, either.”
Malone planned to keep his starters in the low-20-minute range and stuck to that plan. Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 of his 23 points and played most of his minutes in the first half. A couple of third-quarter minutes got him to 22 minutes and 10 seconds for the game.
Rookie Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland finished a few tough buckets around the rim and finished with 19 points on 13 shots in a team-high 24 minutes.
“Bones has been phenomenal every day,” Malone said pregame. “Day in, day out, everything is being thrown at him, but the energy, the pace in which he has been playing has been tremendous.”
PJ Dozier added 12 points, while Bol Bol added 11.
The Clippers were without star wings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Terance Mann led Los Angeles with 14 points.
After Wednesday’s game at Golden State, the Nuggets will play their first home preseason game Friday against Minnesota. Prior to Monday’s game, Malone said he wanted to see his offense space the floor in the disciplined fashion, while he hoped the defense would be better in transition after struggling there a season ago.
“Some people think that training camp ended when we left San Diego, and that’s not the case,” Malone said before the loss. “Training camp will continue all the way up until October 20th when we tip-off the season-opener at Phoenix.”