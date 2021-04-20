The Nuggets added another guard Tuesday with Jamal Murray out for the season and Monte Morris sidelined for an indefinite period.
The team announced Austin Rivers signed a 10-day contract to join the team Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's game at Portland.
With Morris out with a hamstring strain for Monday's double-overtime win over Memphis, Nuggets coach Michael Malone started Facu Campazzo at point guard. Campazzo played just over 35 minutes, while PJ Dozier and Shaquille Harrison offered some relief off the bench, playing more than 37 and 17 minutes, respectively. Before the game, Malone said he expected Morris to miss more than one or two games after injuring his hamstring just after he returned from a quadriceps strain.
Now, Malone has another option for the next 10 days.
Rivers is a 6-foot-4 combo guard with nine years of NBA experience. He most recently played for the New York Knicks, averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21 games. Should the Nuggets sign Rivers for the rest of the season, they'll get a player who has started in six playoff games, playing in 45 total. He has posted 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per postseason game.