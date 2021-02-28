Michael Malone lost another piece to his rotational puzzle Sunday.
A day after the Nuggets got PJ Dozier back in the mix in a win at Oklahoma City, R.J. Hampton was listed as out for Monday’s game at Chicago (which was moved up to a 6 p.m. start), due to the league’s health and safety protocols.
“I’m all good everyone, appreciate the messages of concern .... don’t know what’s going on,” Hampton tweeted Sunday afternoon.
The highlight of Hampton’s nine-plus minutes Saturday came in the fourth quarter when he beat his defender and dunked over another with the game in hand. Hampton finished with six points and three rebounds. The Nuggets will also be without Paul Millsap, JaMychal Green and Gary Harris on Monday, per the team’s injury report.
In his first game since returning from a hamstring injury, Dozier scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds in just under 15 minutes of playing time. With Hampton’s status for the other two games before the All-Star break in jeopardy, Dozier could be in line for more minutes if his rehabilitation allows.
“I thought PJ’s minutes off the bench — just having that big guard who can play pick and roll, can get to the cup, who can make plays for his teammates — it was great having a healthy PJ Dozier back in the lineup,” Malone said after Saturday’s win.
Starting lineup settling into roles
The third time seemed to be the charm for the starting group of Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.
“I think it’s great to have Monte and Jamal on the court at the same time,” Malone said. “That gives you two ball-handling, playmaking guards. It alleviates some of the pressure on Jamal to get us into offense.”
The starters for the third consecutive game opened Saturday’s game on a 13-0 run and helped the Nuggets blow out the Thunder, as each starter scored at least 13 and shot 50% or better from the field. Jokic dished out 13 assists in his eighth triple-double of the season.
“When you have that kind of space around Nikola Jokic, he’s either going to score or if he gets double-teamed like he did tonight, he’ll be able to find the open man,” Malone said.
Porter posted his third straight double-double with 20 points, including a 5 of 8 mark from 3-point range, and 10 rebounds.
“I think as time goes on, we’re starting to learn each other’s game more and where each other likes the ball,” Porter said.
“We’re going to continue to try to just make each other better. I just got to keep figuring out how to play off those guys, and it will work out.”
Barton bounces back in battle for consistency
The Thrill has been too chill for the Nuggets at times this season.
After scoring 15 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists, one of Nuggets wing Will Barton’s more complete recent games, he said sometimes he’s let external forces impact his focus.
“I can’t keep doing that. I’m in Year 9,” Barton said. “So I can’t get frustrated no matter what the hell is going on out there. I just have to stay locked in and do what I do.”
Two days before his return to form, Barton missed six of his seven shots, scored two points and had more turnovers (three) than assists (one). The veteran added he’s recovered from the ailment that prevented him from participating in last year’s playoffs, but it still hasn’t quite all come together for Barton, who is averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 43% shooting in 29.5 minutes per game.
“My body feels good. I’m in shape,” Barton said. “Everything with me now is mental like I said and just staying engaged throughout a game no matter what I feel like is going on out there.”