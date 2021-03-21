DENVER - The task of matching the physicality of Zion Williamson, Steven Adams and the New Orleans Pelicans proved to be too tall for the Nuggets on Sunday at Ball Arena.
“They overwhelmed us tonight with it,” Denver wing Will Barton III said after the 113-108 loss. “I felt like they just outhustled us a lot of plays and got too many offensive rebounds.”
The Pelicans grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and 45 total, compared to Denver’s 37 rebounds, 10 of which came on offense. Adams, who finished with a game-high 13 rebounds, grabbed seven offensive boards.
“We talk about gang rebounding,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “If our big is engaged with Steven Adams, we need somebody else to get in the picture and help us out. We didn’t have enough of that, obviously.”
The Pelicans’ edge in second-chance points was slight, 14-12, and both teams scored 54 points in the paint. The difference in physicality was most obvious at the free-throw line.
“Let me just say something, 30 free throws to our 10,” Jamal Murray said, stating the facts. “For 48 minutes, we shot 10 free throws.”
Foul trouble started early for Denver.
Nikola Jokic managed to finish with another triple-double — 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists — but picked up his second foul less than eight minutes into the action. He went to halftime with four points.
“I don’t know what happened,” Jokic said. “I had a quick two fouls. Maybe that kind of put me out of the game a little bit. I wasn’t aggressive. I was kind of trailing.”
Jokic returned with eight minutes left in the second quarter, but the Nuggets lost Murray for the final 4:13 of the first half after his third foul. The Pelicans took advantage, outscoring Denver 36-21 in the second quarter for a 58-51 halftime lead.
The Nuggets regained the lead in the third thanks to Murray’s alley-oop finish, Paul Millsap’s dunk over a defender and Jokic adding a dunk. There weren’t many more chances for runouts or easy buckets, however.
“It’s almost like a different game we got to play where we’re not leaking out, we’re not contesting and leaking, we’re not lingering around and ball-watching,” Murray said. “It’s got to be like a constant effort to rebound every single possession. If we’ve got to play slower because of it, then so be it.”
Denver hung tight in the fourth and took a 102-101 lead on Jokic’s final field goal with 1:53 to play. Brandon Ingram, who shared a game-high 30 points with Zion Williamson, answered with the first of two consecutive three-point plays, and New Orleans never trailed again. A pair of lane violations gave Ingram three chances to make a free throw.
“Little plays like that definitely go into it, but we lost this game in the second quarter, 36-21,” Malone said. “We lost the game, because they flat out kicked our (butt) on the glass.”
New Orleans shot 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, making 13. Williamson shot eight of his 14 free throws in the final quarter, making six. Jokic, on the other hand, did not go to the line.
“You’re going to tell me Joker’s going to play a 48-minute game and doesn’t get to the line once?” Murray asked after scoring 23 points. “I’m telling you that’s ridiculous. Just one of those nights, I guess.”
Michael Porter Jr. and Barton were the other Nuggets in double figures, finishing with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points for the Pelicans.
The Nuggets will get another shot to muscle up against New Orleans on an upcoming three-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Orlando.
“If we weren’t able to match that physicality, it could make for a long night,” Malone said. “That’s exactly what happened.”