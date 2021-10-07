Tending to an additional mouth to feed apparently did little to diminish Nikola Jokic’s on-court ability and approach.
After missing most of the Denver Nuggets’ training camp in San Diego due to the birth of his daughter and sitting out the squad’s first preseason game, the reigning Most Valuable Player put up a first-half double-double before sitting the second half of Wednesday’s loss to Golden State. Jokic said he had only scrimmaged a few times in the last three-plus months before his preseason debut.
“When you’re the reigning MVP, obviously, much is expected of you, and he went out there and just kind of picked up like he never missed a beat, just moving the ball, scoring in the post, making plays,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Wednesday’s one-point loss to the Wizards. “I thought he had some really good defensive possessions as well. Obviously, they are a tough team to guard.”
After posting 17 points — making 7 of 11 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point ranges — and adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in fewer than 16 minutes, Jokic was looking to continue his strong performance once back in Denver.
“Hopefully, I’m not going to wake her up when I go home,” he said of his newborn. “I’m not going to make that mistake.”
Jokic downplayed the need, from a basketball perspective, for him to be at training camp. He spent a couple of valuable days with his newborn daughter and the rest of his family.
“I think training camp is just one way to get to know each other better those three days, because I think if you’re not in shape before those three days, you’re not going to get in shape in those three days. I know all the plays. I know all the calls that we have, so I think I didn’t lose in that segment. I missed being with the guys. I missed being around the guys.”
The rest of the Nuggets seemed to miss him in the preseason opener, a one-point loss to the Clippers.
“When you got big fella out there it makes it a lot easier,” PJ Dozier said.
“Of course, the defense is going to be very concerned (with) him. It creates for others each play. (I’m) just trying to stay aggressive, while at the same time, when he’s open, you’ve got to get it to him.”
The Nuggets recorded 20 assists in their preseason opener. Jokic, the leader of the team’s unselfish approach, helped get that number to 28 on Wednesday.
“I thought the ball was moving more tonight,” Malone said. “We had some great multiple-drive-and-kick possessions where guys were making plays for their teammates as opposed to catching and holding and dribbling. That’s who we have to be every night that we play, unselfish and finding ways to make our teammates better.”
Malone said the plan is to extend Jokic’s minutes as the preseason continues. The Nuggets host Minnesota on Friday. Will Barton III, who has missed both preseason games with an ankle sprain, is questionable, as is Michael Porter Jr., who sat Wednesday with knee soreness, which could mean more of the same from Denver’s star.
“I’m just not focusing on myself,” Jokic said.
“I’m just trying to play the right way. I think the game is going to bring me good shots, open looks, whatever points, rebounds, assists. I’m just trying to get back into rhythm.”