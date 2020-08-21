The Nuggets need their stars to shine a bit brighter if they are going to keep the lights on their playoff run.
The Jazz’s dynamic duo, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, became a trio when Michael Conley rejoined the squad for Utah’s 124-87 Game 3 win Friday. The three combined for 71 points, led by Conley’s 27, while Denver got a total of 27 points from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets’ emerging star in the bubble, added seven.
“We’re not going to go anywhere if Nikola and Jamal combine for 27 points,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “I think if you watch every series down here in the bubble, the teams that win, their best players are stepping up and playing well. With that said, it’s not just on Jamal. It’s not just on Nikola. Everybody else has a job to do, myself included, and none of us are performing. ... A lot has to change going into Game 4, because this is two games in a row we’ve gotten our a-- kicked.”
Murray took responsibility for Friday’s offensive issues. The 87 points was by far the fewest of the team’s 11 meaningful games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
“That falls on me. Playing too slow and all of a sudden when you don’t get stops it slows our pace. I got to get this offense better. I got to call better different plays. I’ve got to have more variety where the ball is moving more. I put a lot of this on me just in terms of being the point and trying to keep everybody involved,” Murray said.
Jokic said he was happy with the quality of his 13 shots attempted — most of which came against Gobert, the league’s two-time Defensive Player of the Year — but was not satisfied with his six makes.
“To be honest, I think I just missed shots,” Jokic said.
“The shots that I took, I think I’m going to sleep really good.”
That may not be the case after a conversation with Malone. When the Nuggets coach was asked about his center not looking engaged in his matchup against Gobert, Malone said that would be a good question for Jokic.
“I haven’t had a chance to speak with him yet. Obviously 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, those are OK numbers but for Nikola, obviously we need more, especially when Rudy Gobert is having the game he’s having,” Malone said.
“We have to be better offensively. We have to be better defensively, and Nikola and Jamal have to kind of lead that charge.”
The good news for Denver is its stars have delivered before. San Antonio led the Nuggets 2-1 last year before the Nuggets won in seven games thanks to Jokic’s triple-double and Murray’s late bucket in the first-round finale.
“It’s not over,” Jokic said. “There’s still plenty of games. We just need to play a little bit more disciplined.”