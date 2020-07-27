Ready or not, here comes meaningful Denver Nuggets basketball after the team dropped its final scrimmage to the Orlando Magic, 114-110, on Monday.
When the Nuggets take on the Miami Heat on Saturday for the first of eight seeding games in the Orlando area, playoff positioning will be on the line.
“I have a lot of concerns,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Obviously there’s no need to overreact, we’ve been playing with some mishmash units, if you will. Guys are not in their natural positions, but the turnovers are still an issue. We keep on talking about it, but it has not improved in three games.”
After being forced to start some super big lineups in the first two scrimmages due to a lack of available players, Monday produced a bit more normalcy with Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic taking the court to start the game, but with Murray and Barton on minutes restrictions the Nuggets were forced to play big in stretches.
“It’s really tough to get a gauge of where you’re at, but the fact that we had as many healthy bodies is definitely a step in the right direction,” Malone said.
“Healthy bodies (are) key. Hopefully next game we can get a few more guys back.”
In 25 minutes of action after months without playing five-on-five, Murray led the Nuggets with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added four rebounds and four assists.
“It felt good, still gotta get my legs under me,” Murray said. “Being in game shape is different than working out and conditioning off the court, but it felt good just to go to the hoop strong.”
Michael Porter Jr., also in his first action of the NBA’s restart Monday, added 19 points and seven rebounds.
“That’s what Michael was doing for us before that ankle injury prior to the All-Star break,” Malone said. “Just great to have him back on the court, making the shots, rebounding and doing the things we all know he can do.”
Of equal importance, the former lottery pick added the time away helped him enter the bubble feeling fresh mentally and physically.
“I wanted to be ready so that I didn’t have to take days and days to get in shape and get ready,” Porter Jr. said. “I think that work paid off for me because I felt pretty comfortable on the court.”
While Porter Jr. and Murray gave the Nuggets an obvious boost, turnovers and defending the 3-point line will continue to be points of emphasis moving forward. Orlando, which led by 21 in the second quarter before the Nuggets cut it to single digits in the second half, finished 18 of 37 from 3-point range and got a team-high 17 points from Gary Clark, who made half of his eight tries from deep. The Nuggets’ turnover troubles also continued, especially for Jokic who finished with six of the team’s 21 giveaways. Jokic missed his only attempt from the field and both of his free throws, finishing scoreless with six rebounds and five assists.
“We have some time between now and our first seeding game against Miami, and obviously we’ll use these eight seeding games to continue to try to improve, because we have a lot of areas of improvement to improve before the beginning of our playoffs,” Malone said.