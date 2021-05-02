Michael Porter Jr. got a progress report from a teammate with a unique perspective Saturday in Los Angeles.
JaMychal Green spent last season in the Clippers’ meetings and practices as they battled through, and eventually lost, a seven-game conference semifinal series to the Nuggets. Now teammates in Denver, Green has watched Porter grow into the team’s second star next to MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic after recent injuries to Jamal Murray, Monte Morris and Will Barton III. The latest example came in Porter’s 25-point, seven-rebound and five-assist performance in a win over the Clippers.
“He just told me how different I am as a player now compared to when they were playing against me in the playoffs,” Porter said of Green’s postgame assessment. “That was pretty encouraging to hear, because I’m just trying to get better. It hasn’t been but a year, so that’s pretty exciting.”
The conversation surrounding Porter during last year’s playoffs was not centered on his textbook jumper or star potential. He seemed to hear more about defensive issues that limited his minutes when the Clippers — and the Jazz before them — often tried to find Porter on the defensive end and put the rookie in tough-to-defend actions. Green, as a Clippers forward, surely heard the same things as Porter.
“I was tired of people like y’all saying I don’t play defense,” Porter told the media after a win over Portland on Feb. 23. He credited his growth to the importance of studying his assignment’s offensive tendencies and anticipating actions.
Porter’s 112.1 defensive rating, a slight improvement from last season, checks out as below average, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone has noticed increased effort on that end in his second season. Porter’s got some work to do to be considered a true two-way player like Clippers wings Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but his 1.3 blocks per game in April seems to be a step in the right direction.
“It’s always fun playing against those great players, because I’m striving to be in the position they’re in,” Porter said. “I’m striving to be one of the best players, and so, to play them is always an honor. It’s a joy. Those are great players on both ends.”
These days, the conversation seems to have shifted back to Porter’s prodigious offensive abilities. In late April, StatMuse posted that Porter was on pace to become the first second-year player in NBA history to average 15 points and five rebounds while shooting better than 50% from the field and 40% from 3. After Saturday’s win, Porter is averaging 18.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 54.3% from the field and 44.3% from deep. Heading into this year’s postseason, Porter’s offense will even more important without Murray, who had a historic postseason last year.
“I think, obviously, both Michael and Nikola are elite offensive talents,” Malone said Saturday.
“Michael can raise up and shoot over people. He can shoot with a hand in his face. He seems to always be shooting into a big basket. For him to go 10 of 16 and 4 of 7 from 3 with Kawhi Leonard on him the whole night. … I thought Michael made some really good basketball plays, as well. When he didn’t have the shot, he made the right read to get off of it.”
Porter has also spoken about wanting to improve off the dribble and as a playmaker and showed a step in that direction against the Clippers. His five assists Saturday tied his career high. Occupying Murray’s role in two-man action with Jokic, Porter took a handoff with Leonard trailing him, dribbled to his right, got the ball in his shooting pocket and snuck a behind-the-back pass to Jokic, who had drifted to the 3-point line and hit a 3.
“Michael brings a lot of people to him. He’s a big threat, and people know that. Teams know that,” Jokic said. “They’re trying to take that away from him, and he’s developing his game, which is a good thing. He’s trying to get better, and he’s trying to grow his game.”
A postgame conversation with a former Clipper shows how far Porter’s game has progressed. Monday, he gets a chance to show the defending champion Lakers his growth when last year’s Western Conference finalists meet for the final time in the regular season.
“I definitely feel like a different player. Just improved, you know, I’ve improved in a lot of areas. I’ve worked hard, gotten healthier as time has gone on. I continue to try to do that every day,” Porter said.
“I’ve just got to stick with it, because I’m not one to be content after a little bit of success.”