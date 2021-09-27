Keeping a talented, young core together can cost a lot of money in the NBA, and the Denver Nuggets continued to express a willingness to pay to do just that Monday.
Weeks after signing Aaron Gordon to a four-year contract worth up to $92 million, the Nuggets front office and forward Michael Porter Jr. reached a maximum extension worth up to $207M over five years, according to multiple reports. If Porter doesn’t make an all-NBA team this season, the deal will become a rookie max extension worth $172 million, according to ESPN.
When the extension kicks in next season, Denver will join Brooklyn (Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving), Golden State (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins) and the Los Angeles Lakers (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook) as teams with three players on max contracts. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are on max deals, which almost guarantees the Nuggets will pay the luxury tax, an additional fee imposed on teams that exceed the salary cap, in future seasons.
“It’s invaluable,” Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said when asked about ownership’s willingness to spend money to maximize the chances of competing for a championship. “The commitment to winning has never wavered.”
The Nuggets hosted their media day availability before the news of Porter’s extension broke Monday, but it was clear the Nuggets made retaining their sharpshooter a priority. In his second NBA season, Porter averaged 19 points, 7.3 rebounds and shot 44.5% from 3-point range. When his 3s came from the corners, his percentage increased to 47.8%, according to statmuse’s shot chart.
“He’s put up incredible numbers for a guy that’s only played two years in the NBA, and the sky is the limit,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Offensively, I think he has to be more disciplined in running the floor. The guy shoots the corner 3 like a layup, but now we have to get him to the corners more. He’s got to be more disciplined in that instead of stopping in the middle of the floor or above the break.”
The questions about Porter’s game have come on the defensive end. Last season’s playoff run marked the second consecutive postseason teams appeared to hunt Porter on defense and put him at the center of the action. There’s a belief he will improve that end with more experience.
“He doesn’t want to be a liability, and he wants to be a player that I can trust at the end of games to close out games when we need a big stop,” Malone said. “I love the fact that he’s aware of that. He knows that it’s not about being a great scorer. For us to be the best team that we can be, Michael Porter needs to be an efficient and engaged two-way player. He’s aware of that, and he’s making the necessary strides to become that. I’m proud of him for that.”
Porter’s extension continues the trend of the Nuggets developing players they have drafted and paying to keep them in Denver .
“It’s a blessing and a curse is the wrong term for it. It’s a blessing and blessing when you’re able to draft players, develop them and then they play their way into these really large salaries they deserve,” Connelly said. “I think that’s a great problem to have.”
Nuggets not yet 100% vaccinated
The Nuggets vaccination rate appears to be in line with the rest of the NBA.
A CBS report stated that roughly 90% of NBA players are vaccinated, a number that’s in line with Denver’s rate.
“Would I love to be able to sit here and say to you … that we’re 100% vaccinated, I would be thrilled about that,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “The fact is that we’re not. That’s all I’ll say on that matter regarding who is and who is not. It’s a delicate balance. It’s not my place to tell somebody that they have to be vaccinated. It’s an individual choice.”
An attempt to bargain with the players association to create a vaccine mandate fell short. The league recently rejected a request for a religious exemption from Golden State warriors wing Wiggins. Unvaccinated players will be subjected to more frequent testing and additional restrictions.
“It was a great relief when I got vaccinated,” Connelly said. “We have players who don’t share that belief, and that’s their right to not share that belief. The NBAPA does a great job of ensuring that players have a loud voice in any major decision. We’re not going to be an industry that mandates vaccinations, but those who are not vaccinated, they’re going to have to jump through some additional hoops. There’s certainly a different day to day than those who are vaccinated.”