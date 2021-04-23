Will Barton III went down with an injury, and the Nuggets left the Chase Center with a 118-97 loss Friday at Golden State.
Michael Malone said post-game that was not the reason for the loss.
“Don’t make that excuse for us,” Malone said.
Barton left the game less than a minute into the action with what was called a hamstring strain. It was quickly announced he would not return to the game.
The loss marked Denver’s first since starting point guard Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury five games ago, which also happened at Chase Center. Monte Morris, Murray’s initial replacement, was hurt two games later, also a hamstring injury and has not played since.
Michael Porter Jr. led the shorthanded Nuggets with 26 points, while Nikola Jokic, Denver’s candidate for the Most Valuable Player award, finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Golden State guard Stephen Curry heard “M-V-P” chants from the Warriors faithful as the hosts pulled away in the fourth quarter. Curry led all scorers with 32 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23. Golden State recorded 39 assists, 19 of which came from Draymond Green, on 45 made shots.
The Nuggets trailed by four at halftime and had multiple opportunities to take the lead early in the third quarter but never converted. Golden State started the fourth with a 12-point lead before Porter hit consecutive 3s to cut it to seven. That was as close as the Nuggets would get.
The Nuggets have little time to figure out how to handle their latest injury with Houston scheduled to visit Denver’s Ball Arena on Saturday.