The reversal of recent road woes is the Denver Nuggets’ final task of the first half of the season.
A four-game road swing that starts Saturday in Oklahoma City and continues on to Chicago, Milwaukee and Indiana separates the Nuggets from the All-Star break, which will give most of the players a break from March 5-11.
If all four of those games are played as scheduled, the Nuggets will conclude a month-long stretch in which they haven’t had consecutive days off. Michael Malone’s team is 5-7 in that stretch, including 1-5 in road games, leaving the Nuggets with a 17-15 and sitting eighth in the Western Conference.
“This schedule’s been unrelenting, but it is what it is,” Malone said after Thursday’s 112-110 loss to Washington. “We have to find a way to fight through these last four games going into the break.”
Nikola Jokic, the only Nuggets player selected to participate in the All-Star Game as of Friday, stressed the importance of starting to build some momentum before the break.
“I think we won one in our last six or seven road games. We need to figure it out,” Jokic said.
“This is going to be, I think, the most important part of the season.”
Dating back to the Jan. 29 loss at San Antonio, the Nuggets are 1-6 in their last seven road games. The most recent four-game road trip saw Denver go 1-3, with the lone win coming in Cleveland. The Cavaliers are second from the bottom in Eastern Conference.
This road trip opens against the Thunder and Bulls, two sub-.500 teams, before moving onto the Bucks and Pacers, two teams that entered Friday in the top four in the East.
“We definitely need to scrape together some wins on this road trip. It’s going to be a good opportunity for us going into the break,” Michael Porter Jr. said Friday. “So I’m looking forward to it and I know, you know, after that loss, the team is looking forward to our next game for sure.”
While second-chance points, points in the paint, turnovers and late-game execution were the biggest issues Thursday, Malone has often said the Nuggets win when they play defense and lose when they don’t.
The Nuggets allowed 117 points per game in their most recent road trip and 116.5 points per game in losses at the Lakers and Kings earlier this month. In a 4-1 road trip that started in Phoenix and ended in San Antonio in late January, the Nuggets allowed 110.4 points per game, a number that was inflated by three overtime periods in those five games.
Rebounding has become an increasing concern, while the Nuggets have been without injured forwards Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green.
“It’s a matter of want and desire, physicality,” Malone said. “We had a stretch earlier in the year, in January, we were the best rebounding team in the league, and the last, I don’t know, two weeks have been a far cry from that. We don’t get a ton of second-chance points anymore, and we’ve been really hurting on the glass. Big or small, the guys out there got to make sure we’re not ball watching.”
Defense and rebounding could be the difference between the Nuggets going into the break, a chance to rehab injuries and recharge, with some confidence, or starting the second half still searching for consistency.