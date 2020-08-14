The rotations changed but the issues plaguing the Denver Nuggets in the NBA’s Lake Buena Vista, Fla. bubble remained the same in Friday’s 117-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors, a final postseason tuneup for both squads.
“I sound like a broken record. You guys must be tired of hearing from me because every question that I get, somehow some way my answer is tied to two things: turnovers and 3-point defense,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “And I’m going to say the same things again tonight. Turnovers and 3-point defense continue to be a huge issue.”
The Nuggets allowed Toronto to make 18 of 35 shots from 3-point range with Stanley Johnson and Paul Watson making four apiece en route to 23 and 22 points, respectively. Denver committed 15 turnovers in their third consecutive loss heading into Monday’s playoff opener against the Utah Jazz. It wasn’t so much the number of turnovers but the byproduct that bothered Malone.
“The funny thing is with the turnovers is the total number of turnovers, lately, has not been egregious, but the points that we’re allowing, the live-ball turnovers … 16 turnovers tonight for 27 points,” the Nuggets coach said. “Who are you going to beat when you do that? We have to find a way to look at that, while also turning the page, focusing on Utah.”
Paul Millsap, who scored 10 points in 16 minutes, thinks the Nuggets will be able to flip the switch without much issue.
“Despite these last few games, I think we’re locked in,” the Nuggets’ veteran forward said. “I think we know exactly what we need to do, especially going into these playoffs. I think guys are going to take it amongst themselves to really get out there and try to play on both ends of the court, because we know defense is where we win games.”
With the Nuggets locked into the three seed in the Western Conference and the Raptors securing the two seed in the East before Friday’s game, both teams elected to rest key players. Michael Porter Jr. got the afternoon off, while the Nuggets limited the minutes of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig and Millsap. Toronto sat Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka for the entire game.
P.J. Dozier played a team-high 30 minutes for Denver and led the team with 20 points and added five rebounds and eight assists.
“Experience is the best teacher to me,” Dozier said. “So just being out there on the court, feeling the game, getting acclimated to the speed and all that good stuff has definitely been good for me.”
Monte Morris added 16 points in 29 minutes, and Murray scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter.
The Nuggets coach said the team will spend the next couple of days getting into the details of the game plan for the sixth-seeded Utah Jazz, which presumably includes better perimeter defense and more stinginess with the ball.
“I just hope our guys understand I don’t have a magic wand. I’m not Merlin the magician,” Malone said. “I just can’t go ‘Hey, we’re set now. Our 3-point defense is going to be OK; our turnovers are going to be OK’ I don’t have that. That’s something that our players have to participate with in their recovery of being a better defensive team, a team that doesn’t turn it over as much. Hopefully they understand what’s at stake come Monday.”