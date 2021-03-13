Denver’s revolving-door rotation took another turn or two Friday in Memphis.
The trend of the Nuggets adding available players just as a few others depart continued in the hours before Michael Malone’s squad won its fifth straight 103-102 over the Grizzlies. Paul Millsap returned from a knee injury, and Facu Campazzo got back into the fold after spending a few games in the league’s health and safety protocols. But in the hour before tipoff JaMychal Green, who entered the game questionable to make his return from a shoulder sprain, and Zeke Nnaji, who picked up some minutes with Millsap and Green sidelined before the All-Star break, were ruled out with what was called stomach illness.
“All these guys have done a great job when other guys have either got injured or been out with the COVID stuff,” Millsap said Thursday. “We always look toward team. We’ve been a team, and we’re always going to be a team.”
When he returned Friday, it was not in the same role as his last game in uniform. On Feb. 14., Millsap started alongside Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic. Those four started Friday with Will Barton, who was away from the team for a week in February, and the plan is for that group to continue to open games together.
“Our starting group of Monte, Jamal, Will, Michael and Nikola have been playing very well on both ends of the floor, so we’re not going to mess with that routine, that rotation, that rhythm that’s been really effective for us as of late,” Malone said. “The best thing about a guy like Paul Millsap is that when you talk to him and say ‘Listen, if you’re able to play tonight, I’m going to bring you off the bench,’ his answer is ‘Coach, if I’m able to play, I’m just happy I’m’ playing. I want to help in any way I can.’ When you have a veteran like Paul, who’s 35, 36 years old, who embodies the selflessness that your culture really thrives upon, that says a lot. We’re lucky to have veterans like Paul Millsap.”
That group has won five straight and six of seven since Malone started Murray and Morris together in the backcourt and moved Porter from small to power forward. Porter said his floor-stretching role remains largely the same regardless of position.
“I feel like we’re all playing pretty comfortable, like we’re all able to play our game in a way,” Porter said after Friday’s win. “Obviously, it starts with Jamal and Joker.”
Jokic’s 36 minutes and 16 seconds Friday led the team, while Barton played the fewest minutes among the starters at 30:46. Millsap led the bench players with nearly 22 minutes played, just ahead of PJ Dozier, and led the reserves with 11 points and seven rebounds. Campazzo added eight points and four assists in just under 20 minutes on the court.
“You always wonder ‘how is this going to affect our chemistry on the court.’ I think both Facu and Paul did a really good job for us in their minutes off the bench, which was great to see,” Malone said postgame. “That group is going to have to continue to play well for us so they can give our starters rest. We don’t want to run our starters into the ground.”
Starter or not seems to mean little to Millsap, while staying ready seems to matter a lot, especially with the season the Nuggets have had so far.
“We’re going to always get in where we get in,” Millsap said Thursday. “Guys are always going to be in and out of the lineup. We’re going to always have to adjust on the fly.”