After being embarrassed by the Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas Day, the Denver Nuggets did their best to return the favor on a day reserved for fools.
The Nuggets never trailed, led by as many as 18 and opened April with a 101-94 win over the Clippers on Thursday after Denver trailed by 24 and lost 121-108 in December.
“You go back to our game against them on Christmas night, they were 19 of 38 (from 3), which is never a number you want to allow. It starts in transition,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said during his pregame media availability.
“It starts in the half court, being able to contain the basketball. It flows into the offensive glass — not giving them second-chance opportunities for kick-out 3s. It requires just tremendous multiple effort. They’re a very talented team, one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. We’ll definitely have our hands full trying to defend that 3-point line.”
The Clippers finished 10 of 34 from 3-point range, while Denver posted a 13-for-25 mark from deep. Jamal Murray, who led the Nuggets with 23 points, and Will Barton III, who added 19, both finished 3 of 6 on 3-pointers to lead the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. added 20 points on 7 of 11 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free throw line a day after Malone gave him some flack for leaving points at the line.
“I was breaking his chops, because he’s shooting 66% from the foul line, which you would never expect from a great shooter, and that’s what he is,” Malone said, citing stats over the last 15 or so games. “I think he’s had some great defensive games against really good players. He’s getting more confidence, more comfortable on that end. Offensively, he’s not pressing. He knows he’s going to play 35 minutes most nights. The ball is going to find him. We’re going to run plays for him. I think he’s really just settled down.”
The Nuggets wasted little time creating a gap, opening up a 20-9 lead after a Barton bucket midway through the first quarter. Denver led by 11 after the first quarter and stretched it to 13 to halftime. The Clippers slowed Denver’s offense in the second half, eventually closing within a point but failed to regain the lead at any point.
Denver will carry a four-game winning streak into Sunday’s home game against Orlando.