The Denver Nuggets recently announced their new City Edition uniforms, a modernized take on the classic rainbow skyline uniforms the team wore from 1981-1993.
The new uniform was a joint project between Nike and the Nuggets, who have been working on new designs for the past few months. The last time the team wore their classic 80s rainbow uniforms was during Dikembe Mutombo's jersey retirement ceremony on October 29, 2016.
City Edition jerseys will be available for purchase online on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. They'll also be sold at the Nuggets team store, Altitude Authentics, beginning Nov. 9. The team will wear the new jerseys seven times this season, beginning with a game against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 13.
What do you think of the modernized take on a Nuggets classic? Have your voice heard by answering our latest unscientific poll.