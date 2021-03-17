DENVER – LaMelo Ball brought his flashy game to Denver for the first time Wednesday, but it was the Nuggets having most of the fun at Ball Arena.
Ball, Charlotte’s odds-on favorite for Rookie of the Year, helped the Hornets' hot start with a couple of assists and a nice finish around the bucket, but it was mostly Nuggets the rest of the way in a 129-104 win.
Denver’s seventh win in its last eight games, making the Nuggets 24-16, came with a whole lot of flair. Half of Facundo Campazzo’s career-high 10 assists came with a side of flash. He threaded a bounce pass to Nikola Jokic for a dunk and left a behind-the-back pass to Michael Porter Jr. for another slam and added six points, four steals and a few postgame comments that should earn him more fans in the locker room.
“Everyone can score on this team. Everyone can get the ball and play like a playmaker,” Campazzo said. “I just want to play as hard as I can and give my 100%. The rest is secondary for me.”
Jokic finished with a few dunks and surpassed Dikembe Mutombo for the franchise lead in double-doubles by posting a 12-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.
“You know you’re a great player when you get a triple-double and nobody’s talking about it,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Most of the postgame conversation surrounded Campazzo’s energy and flair and Porter, who added 28 points, on 17 shots, and grabbed 13 rebounds. Porter and Malone agreed, however, that his best effort came defensively, limiting Gordon Hayward to seven points on as many shots.
“To score 28 as efficiently as he did is awesome,” Malone said. “But I was really impressed and pleased with Michael’s defense.”
On his final 3-point attempt, Porter got in on the fun, turning his back to the basket right in front of the Charlotte bench and heading back down court well before the ball swished through the net.
“To be honest, I wasn’t even really that hot,” Porter said.
“Sometimes in the moment of the game, you’re just feeling it. I just wanted to do it. Luckily, it went in. Honestly, I didn’t know it was going to go in until kind of I peeked back, but thankfully it did.”
It was just that kind of night for the Nuggets. The fun continued when the reserves checked in to handle the final few minutes. Bol Bol hit a 3, went coast-to-coast for a dunk and swatted a shot. Vlatko Cancar got a driving layup to drop and Markus Howard became the 12th Nugget to score when he got a 3 to fall in the final minutes of the blowout.
The game started with Charlotte opening a 15-6 lead less than five minutes into the game. The Nuggets led by a point after one quarter and opened up a comfortable lead by outscoring Charlotte 69-42 in the second and third quarters combined.
Will Barton III continued his stretch of strong play with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Jamal Murray added 19 and PJ Dozier scored 13 off the bench. The Nuggets finished with 37 assists on 52 makes.
It’s very easy,” Barton answered when asked how easy the offense comes with that kind of ball movement. “With all the weapons we have, all the guys that can make shots, create shots, the 3-point shooting, we have so much depth, so many guys with offensive talent and versatility. When we’re moving the ball and cutting and making plays for one another, you’re going to see us put up a lot of points.”
Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 21 points but scored 15 of them before halftime.
After his team took care of the Hornets and had some fun in the process, it was time for Malone to enjoy the rest of the night.
“Now, I can go home and celebrate with a pint of Guinness,” Malone, a proud Irishman, said on St. Patrick’s Day. “Or two.”