The Nuggets had fun running away from the Thunder.
There was no shortage of celebratory moments, as Denver held on to an early lead and beat Oklahoma City 119-101 on Tuesday at Ball Arena, a welcome sight for coach Michael Malone.
“Our biggest challenge has been closing games,” Malone said. “We’ve had leads we’ve blown. We haven’t closed some nights, and tonight, I thought we put forth a really good effort. That was great to see.”
It started early when Nikola Jokic, being defended one-on-one by Thunder forward Isaiah Roby, spun around his defender for a two-handed dunk. It was two of his 15 first-quarter points as he finished with a game-high 27 points to go with 12 rebounds - good for his 14th double-double in as many games - and six assists.
“I think I just like the excitement that the guys have on the bench when I dunk, so I kind of dunk for them. I’m joking,” Jokic said before moving onto a better explanation of his increased rim time this season.
“I mean, maybe it helps with my energy just to be aggressive - even if I miss, just to go and try.”
Despite Jokic’s big first quarter, the Thunder used a 10-0 run to take an eight-point lead late in the first. The Nuggets used a 15-0 run spanning the end of the first quarter and the early portion of the second quarter to regain a lead. Then they really started enjoying themselves. During a 6-0 spurt in the second quarter, Facu Campazzo picked off a pass and finished the fast break with a between-the-legs pass left for Monte Morris.
“That’s an example of Facu being Facu,” Malone said.
Morris scored all six of those points and led the bench players with 15 points.
“Once he threw it, I just had to finish the play,” Morris said of the highlight pass. “It would’ve been bad. People would’ve been on my head if I didn’t finish that, had to make it.”
The Nuggets used another run, this one 14-3, to end the second quarter and take a 65-52 halftime lead. Denver extended its lead throughout the second half, winning the third quarter by 10 and taking a 29-point lead, the largest of the game, midway through the fourth quarter on a JaMychal Green 3-pointer.
Reserve Bol Bol capped the celebration by grabbing a defensive rebound before going coast-to-coast for a dunk that brought the bench onto the court in celebration.
“We thought he was going to settle for a jumper, but he went right, took off - something we’ve seen before, but it’s different when the lights are on in the game,” Morris said. “When he did it, everybody almost got a tech. We all ran on the court.”
“I’m speechless about the things that he can do,” added Paul Millsap, who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
“I mean, it’s an unbelievable dunk, but I’m just glad everybody had an opportunity to be a part of this and get in the game, because that’s what it’s all about.”
When the fun was over, the Nuggets had seven players in double figures. Will Barton (13), Gary Harris (11), P.J. Dozier (11) and Green (10), joined Jokic, Morris and Millsap in double digits.
Luguentz Dort led Oklahoma City with 20 points.
At one point, the Thunder cut a 19-point lead down to 14 before Malone challenged his team to reverse the season trends. The Nuggets eventually led by 29 in the fourth quarter thanks to strong effort defensively, especially in the second and third quarters, and a 58-41 rebounding edge.
“I told our guys ‘This has been who we’ve been all season long. We get up, we build a lead, we get lackadaisical and we give the game back. Let’s not do that again. Let’s find a way to close this game out,’ and the guys responded,” Malone said. “That was good to see.”