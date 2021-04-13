After leading the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals last season, a knee injury means Jamal Murray will be watching this year’s playoff run and most of next season from the bench.
Murray suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the final minute of Monday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, the team announced Tuesday morning.
“I love all of our guys, and you hate to see any one of them go down with an injury,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said following Monday’s game. “Obviously, Jamal is tremendously important to our group, and I know that he’s hurting right now. So I hurt because of that.”
With the Nuggets trailing by seven in the final minute, Murray attacked the rim but pulled up clutching his left knee before getting a shot off. The Nuggets hoped for the best – possibly just a hyperextension – but received no such luck when medical imaging came back. Murray missed the previous four games with right knee soreness, but Malone said he was ready to return Monday.
“We just got him in our prayers and (are) wishing for the best,” Monte Morris said after Monday’s game.
Morris, who recently returned from a quadriceps strain, could be tasked with replacing Murray in the starting lineup. Murray averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game this season.
When the Nuggets fell behind the Utah Jazz three games to one in the first round of last year’s playoffs, Murray kept Denver’s hopes alive by scoring 50 points in two elimination games and 42 points in another. In the decisive Game 7 against the Clippers in the second round, Murray added 40 more points.
He was seen as a breakout star coming into this season, which ended in painful fashion Monday.
“He’s the dude. You know what I’m saying?” Michael Porter Jr. said after Monday’s game. “Nikola and Jamal, they’ve been here. They’ve brought this team to new heights.”