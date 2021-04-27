Grand Rapids, Mich., is the destination for Denver Nuggets players needing more experience to get ready for the NBA game, starting next season.
The Nuggets and Grand Rapids Drive, in conjunction with the NBA G League, announced a “hybrid” affiliation Tuesday. That means the Nuggets will control the G League team’s basketball operations, while Grand Rapids’ existing ownership group will control the financial and community-outreach operations, according to Nuggets.com. The affiliation was first reported by the Denver Post.
“We are extremely excited about this partnership and look forward to what the future holds for our franchises,” said Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly in the team’s release. “We know that Grand Rapids is an excellent organization and the collaboration we can have with our own G League team is something that will be hugely beneficial to our players, staff and organization. It’s just a great situation for all parties involved.”
In previous years, the Nuggets would have to make separate arrangements with each player who wanted to get some extra playing time in the G League. Bol Bol and PJ Dozier spent time with the Windy City Bulls last year, while Vlatko Cancar was with the Erie BayHawks. A few years prior, Monte Morris spent the majority of his rookie year with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Starting next season, the Nuggets will be able to watch their young and inexperienced players develop together in Grand Rapids.
“The NBA G League continues to be an essential destination for player development, and I’m so pleased to welcome the Kroenke family and the Denver Nuggets to the league,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in the Nuggets’ release. “Steve Jbara and his team in Grand Rapids run an outstanding organization and I’m excited for this partnership to take both teams to new heights.”
Grand Rapids, previously affiliated with the Detroit Pistons, is expected to announce a new identity and logo as part of the partnership.