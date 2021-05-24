DENVER – The Nuggets got the increased physicality and intensity they sought early in a 128-109 Game 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at Ball Arena.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said most Denver points are directly related to hustle, a point he returned to after the postgame Zoom moderator declared his media availability over.
“Hey, I didn’t get a couple of stats out,” Malone said. “Paint (points) 54-32 Denver. Second-chance points 21-4 Denver. Fast-break points 16-4 Denver. If you add that up 91-40 advantage in those three areas, which are all hustle, energy, passion kind of stats. This was a great win for us.”
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points, leading five other Nuggets in double figures.
The need for more toughness ranked second only to fewer defensive breakdowns when Malone spoke about what improvements were necessary heading into the second game of the first-round series. Denver displayed that toughness early and it led to a couple of near altercations that got the Ball Arena crowd going early and helped the Nuggets build an big lead.
“They give us an extra energy, you know. They are our sixth player,” Facu Campazzo said. “It’s a big — how I can say it — it’s a big push for us. Also we are taking advantage of that in our arena, playing at home.”
After Campazzo hit a 3, part of his 12 points, to put the Nuggets up 17-7 in the first five minutes of the game, prompting a Portland timeout, the benches cleared and players had to be separated. Porter and a Trail Blazers assistant received technical fouls.
“You get tired of seeing a team as much as we see Portland,” Monte Morris said. “So that can (happen).”
Two minutes later, Carmelo Anthony, who was again booed when he checked in for the first time, shoved Jokic from behind and received a Flagrant 1 foul. Jokic hit both his free throws to put Denver up 11 later in the first.
“It was just a push in the back,” Jokic said.
“It was just a little aggressive play.”
The Nuggets would lead by as many as 18 in the first half but only by 12 at halftime after Damian Lillard took over for a stretch. Lillard scored 22 of his 32 first-half points in the second quarter and went 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the period. He finished with a game-high 42 points and 10 assists. The quieter second half was chalked up largely to the decision to put forward Aaron Gordon on Portland’s star.
“Dame was going crazy in the first half,” Gordon said. “It almost looked like we didn’t have no answer for him, so I looked at the coaching staff and said ‘I got him.’”
Jokic’s 25 points in the first half allowed the Nuggets to maintain a lead for nearly the entire first half.
The scrappiness continued into the third quarter when Portland’s C.J. McCollum shoved Campazzo to the ground during a dead ball, earning Portland’s second flagrant foul of the game. The Nuggets led by as many as 23 points in the second half to even the series at one. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday night in Portland.
“It’s not a coincidence that we won tonight,” Morris said. “We played very well, played together with great energy, so if we can pack that up on the plane with us and play (that way) down in Portland, we should give ourselves a great chance.”