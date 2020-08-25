It took superhero-like performances from the Joker and Blue Arrow to keep the Denver Nuggets’ playoff hopes alive.
Nikola Jokic, Denver’s Joker, and Jamal “Blue Arrow” Murray starred in their roles and led the Nuggets to a 117-107 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday. Utah will take a 3-2 series lead into Thursday’s Game 6 and will advance to the second round with a win.
“We have to go out there and find a way to get Game 6 and force that deciding Game 7,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “Jamal and Nikola will be the keys for us continuing to do that.”
In the opening scenes, it was Jokic who displayed supernatural abilities. The Nuggets’ All-Star center hit all eight of his field-goal attempts in the first quarter, five of which came from 3-point range. His first-quarter finale, a lofted, one-footed 3-pointer that splashed through the net just before the buzzer, gave the Nuggets a 33-32 lead. Jokic scored 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter.
“Scoring at a high clip, he was making Rudy (Gobert) have to guard him, have to step up. That was big,” Murray said.
“We needed that boost. He gave it to us. That’s what Joker does.”
The Jazz backcourt, Denver’s archnemesis this series, got going in the second quarter and opened up a 15-point lead early in the third quarter on a Mike Conley 3-pointer. Then, Murray, Denver’s sharpshooter, transformed into the Blue Arrow.
“Jamal has an inner confidence,” Malone said. “There’s just something about him.”
After hitting a 3-pointer and a couple of mid-range shots, Murray defied gravity and finished a driving, 360-degree spinning layup around Gobert, Utah’s menacing rim defender, to pull the Nuggets within two late in the quarter.
Murray and Mitchell would engage in another head-to-head clash throughout the fourth quarter.
“It’s fun. I’m not focusing on it, but it’s hard to not notice,” Murray admitted. “He’s scoring at a high clip, and we’re doing different things to stop him.”
Mitchell put down a driving dunk around Michael Porter Jr. to tie it midway through the fourth, but it was Murray who took over during the game’s climax. After Gobert tied it at 101 with 3:46 to play, Murray dug into his quiver of arrows and aimed right at the Jazz’s collective heart. A mid-range jumper put the Nuggets back in front before Murray hit his fourth, and final, 3-pointer to put the Nuggets up five. For good measure, he followed with a pair of step-back jumpers and assisted Jokic’s seventh 3-pointer that made it 113-104 with less than 25 seconds left.
“The young man is growing up and turning into a superstar on the biggest stage,” Malone said after Murray finished with 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists with no turnovers. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Mitchell led the Jazz with 30 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 17 points off the bench for Utah. Denver limited the Jazz, which had scored 124 or more points in each of the first four games, to just 44 points in the second half.
“Sometimes, to be honest, we didn’t even know what we were doing,” Jokic said. “We were just aggressive. We were helping each other. When you have good energy and players playing for each other, helping each other, even if you make a mistake, someone is going to be there to help you. I think the energy won the game for us — and Jamal.”
Porter and Jerami Grant added 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Denver, but the night belonged to Joker and Blue Arrow.
“He started it,” Murray said of Jokic. “I finished it.”
The Nuggets hope for a superhero sequel in Game 6 at 2 p.m. Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
“We know Utah will be ready in Game 6,” Malone said. “We’ll need an even better effort in our next meeting.”