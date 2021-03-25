Bigger isn’t always better in the NBA, but the Denver Nuggets will hope that’s the case after making a couple of deals before Thursday’s 1 p.m. deadline.
Denver’s biggest deal of the day brought Aaron Gordon to Denver from Orlando. One of the top players believed to be available at the deadline, Gordon brings a 6-foot-9 frame capable of defending some of the taller guards and wings in the Western Conference while knocking down a career-best 37.5% from 3-point range this season.
The Nuggets sent Gary Harris, the longest-tenured Nugget before the deal, rookie guard R.J. Hampton and a 2025 first-round pick. While a handful of the Nuggets seemed sad to see Harris go, Gordon seemed to be happy to head Denver after requesting a trade from Orlando weeks prior.
“LETS GO DENVER BABY!!” Gordon posted on Twitter.
Harris has missed the last few weeks and a stretch of games earlier in the season with an adductor strain. The 26-year-old played in 19 games this season and posted 9.7 points, the lowest since his rookie season in 2014-15, in 30.6 minutes per game.
Hampton, an explosive 6-foot-4 guard, was the Nuggets’ selection with the 24th pick of last year’s draft. He's averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in limited minutes in his first NBA season.
“Nuggets Nation! Thank you for taking me in as family,” Hampton tweeted. “To all the coaches, players and other staff, it was a great experience to be around you all and I’m truly grateful for the time we shared ….”
The first-round pick attached in the deal, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, comes with top-five protection in 2025, 2026 and 2027, meaning the Nuggets keep the pick if it lands in the first five picks of the draft and goes to Orlando the first time it doesn’t.
Tim Connelly’s front office started the day by swapping reserve 7-footers with Cleveland. The Nuggets got JaVale McGee, who will return to Denver for a second stint after playing for the Nuggets from 2012-15, in exchange for Isaiah Hartenstein and a couple of second-round picks.
Since leaving Denver in 2015, McGee won two championships with the Golden State Warriors and a third with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. In 33 appearances with the Cavaliers this season, McGee is averaging 8 points on 52.1% shooting from the field, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 15.2 minutes per game.
Hartenstein started the season as Denver's back-up center but recently ceded minutes to JaMychal Green and Zeke Nnaji. Hartenstein has appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and .7 blocks in just over nine minutes of playing time per night.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets' 2023 second-rounder will be protected through the 46th overall pick, while the 2027 pick is unprotected.
While McGee settling into Hartenstein’s minutes figures to be an easy swap, the Nuggets’ rotation will likely require some tweaking to accommodate Gordon into the expected starting lineup.
The Nuggets are scheduled to play their first game after the deadline Friday in New Orleans before returning home Sunday against Atlanta. It’s unclear when Gordon and McGee will be available to make their Nuggets debuts.