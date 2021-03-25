The Denver Nuggets got a good look at Aaron Gordon on Tuesday and apparently saw enough to make a push to trade for the Orlando Magic forward on Thursday.
According to ESPN, the Nuggets are sending Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a first-round pick to Orlando for Gordon and reserve forward Gary Clark.
Boston, Houston and Minnesota were also reportedly interested in acquiring Gordon before Thursday's 1 p.m. trade deadline.
Gordon had a relatively quiet night in a loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday, finishing with 13 points on 6 of 13 from the field, six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. In his seventh season, all with the Magic, Gordon is averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He's also shooting a career-best 37.5% from 3-point range.
Harris has been limited by injury in recent years and has missed the last few weeks with an adductor strain. The 26-year-old had played in 19 games this season, scoring 9.7 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season in 2014-15.
Hampton, a rookie, was the Nuggets pick with the 24th pick of the 2020 draft. He's averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in limited minutes in his first NBA season.
Details on the draft pick going to Orlando were not immediately available. Earlier Thursday the Nuggets acquired JaVale McGee from the Cavaliers for two second-round picks.