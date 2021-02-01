DENVER - Minutes before the Denver Nuggets were scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Ball Arena, the game was postponed.
Members of the Nuggets and Pistons went through pregame warmups, and Denver released a starting five roughly 20 minutes before the scheduled tipoff only for the game to be postponed due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Shams Charania, NBA insider for The Athletic, tweeted the game would not be played as scheduled at 6:55 p.m. He followed up minutes later, saying the reason behind the postponement was an inconclusive test result for Detroit.
“Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Pistons, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Nuggets,” a release from NBA Communications said.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added the Pistons were watching pregame film when they found out they would not be able to play tonight. During pregame shooting windows, former Nuggets and current Pistons Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee were shaking hands and conversing with their former teammates.
When the game was still expected to be played, the Nuggets announced that Gary Harris, who left Sunday’s win over Utah with a left adductor (groin) strain, would not be able to play. In his pregame media availability, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he had “no real update” on a possible timeline for Harris’ return.
Monte Morris was set to get his second start of the season in place of Harris.
After the postponement was announced, cleaning crews took over the court and started to wipe down the floor, hoops and seemingly anything else players could have touched. During the cleaning, members of Detroit’s traveling party spread out in the empty seats in sections 120 and 122 of a mostly empty Ball Arena.
The Nuggets are scheduled to resume play Thursday at the Los Angeles Lakers before a Saturday game at Sacramento. The status of those games will be dependent on future testing.