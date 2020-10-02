Tim Connelly and Calvin Booth, the two people primarily tasked with constructing the Denver Nuggets roster, think of the process like concocting the perfect stew.
“Tim and I both use the term 'stew,' putting together a stew. Everything matters in that. The personality, how the guy fits,” Booth, the team’s general manager, explained in an end-of-season Zoom conference Friday.
“We’re always trying to figure out like what piece that we can have that’s a little bit different that works with our group.”
Connelly and Booth have their meat and potatoes secured with stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic under contract for the foreseeable future.
“Obviously, the biggest ingredient is having young players like Nikola, like Jamal,” Booth said.
They also like a lot of the complementary fixings. Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol, recent additions to the mix, impressed at different points during the team’s time in the NBA’s Lake Buena Vista, Fla., bubble. Staples of the Nuggets’ recent recipe for success like Gary Harris, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Torrey Craig and, most recently, Jerami Grant provided big sparks in the playoffs. Will Barton, who left the bubble to receive better injury treatment, also factors into the team’s future plans, the team’s president of basketball operations said.
“In a perfect world we would like to bring the lion’s share of our team back. Certainly, with free agency, there’s no certainty. We’ve had a lot of success with continuity. We believe in the guys in our locker room,” Connelly said.
But there’s something missing. The Lakers served up more than the Nuggets could handle, ending the conference-finals series in five games, and Booth said the team’s two 3-1 comebacks this postseason, a slice of NBA history, were aided by the bubble setting.
“We would’ve faced two series where we did not have home-court advantage,” he said. “I think heading into next year, if we expect to have the same level of success, we’re probably going to need to be a 1 or 2 seed in the West.”
Finding the hidden ingredient that could send the team over the top will be easier than before in some senses but more challenging in others. The season’s coronavirus delay leaves some questions unanswered.
The salary cap for next season is yet to be announced.
“Generally by this time of year, we have clear parameters on what we can and cannot do,” Connelly said.
“We’ve modeled various economic levels, but it’s just best guess right now, and I do think we’re as curious as anyone else to see where those numbers come in.”
It’s been half a year since most draft prospects have played organized basketball, and it doesn’t seem like the Nuggets will get a closer look at prospects.
“We don’t see conference tournaments, we don’t see NCAA tournaments, we’re not going to have the benefit of in-person workouts,” Connelly said. “Getting to know a guy over Zoom is pretty challenging.”
Putting the appropriate amount of stock on a player’s performance in the bubble where there were no opposing fans or cross-country flights to deal with is another challenge - not that the Nuggets know where next season will be played or when it will start.
“What we’re really studying is those drastic outliers statistically and how much of those numbers are real, how much will we see an expected regression to a more normal level of productivity,” Connelly said. “But it’s hard.”
On the positive, the Nuggets young core that has taken steps forward the last couple of seasons makes Denver a more appetizing location for established players, the types of ingredients that had previously been unattainable. Finding the right combination will be critical.
“The last year-plus we’ve had a handful of calls from agents who said ‘Hey, you know, my guy wouldn’t mind being there. He would like to be there.’ Four or five years ago you get the call, ‘Hey whatever you do, don’t trade for my guy.’ I think as the team grows, our options grow,” Connelly said.
“We want to continue to get better and continue to chase that elusive ring but also we don’t want to be a team that can’t enjoy sustained success when you have players as young as Nikola and Jamal. It will be neat, and it will be something that I’m sure we’ll have a lot of fun with and hopefully we don’t screw it up.”
Plan developing for promising pieces
Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol were the talk of the league at different points of the NBA’s restart and both seem to be a big part of the plan’s going forward.
Though Porter looked like a rookie at times while playing crucial playoff minutes, he also had his moments after being picked on defensively.
“This guy’s in the conference finals having to play against the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s just a whole different stage,” Booth said. “I felt like Michael really handled it well. He’s going to have to continue to improve his defense, offensive awareness and all those other things all young players have to do.”
Bol is another one of those young players who impressed Booth, and viewers, with his shot-making ability under pressure and a gift for passing from a 7-foot-3 player.
“Bol is a highly skilled player. He has a skill level of a much smaller guy,” Booth said.
“All young players ... (have) to make strides defensively. He has to give our coaches some idea of the best place to play him out on the court whether that be the three, four or five and who to play him with. He has a bright future ahead of him, and his talent level indicates he’ll probably be a part of our rotation going forward.”