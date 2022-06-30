DENVER • Nikola Jokic isn't going anywhere, and he's got a new back up in town.
Jokic will sign a five-year supermax extension worth $264 million, Shams Charania first reported in the opening minutes of free agency Thursday. The Gazette confirmed the news and the addition of veteran center DeAndre Jordan.
The 33-year-old Jordan averaged 4.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 16 games for Philadelphia to end last season.
With Jordan's addition, 12 of the 15 spots and one of the two, two-way contracts on the Denver Nuggets roster are spoken for early in free agency.
The Nuggets reportedly tendered qualifying offers to Vlatko Cancar and Davon Reed, making them restricted free agents. Austin Rivers, Facundo Campazzo, Bryn Forbes, DeMarcus Cousins and Markus Howard enter unrestricted free agency after spending last season with the Nuggets.
First-round draft picks Christian Braun and Peyton Watson are listed since their salary number is mostly set, but Ismael Kamagate is not given the non-guaranteed nature of second-round contracts.
Here’s how the 12 players under contract for a combined total near $148 million, just under the luxury tax line, for next season break down by position.
Point guard
Jamal Murray. Next season will be the third since Murray signed a five-year extension worth $158 million. He’ll make $31.6 million next season, according to spotrac.com.
Bones Hyland. After earning All-Rookie honors last season, Hyland will make $2.2 million in his second NBA season. The Nuggets have team options to keep the fan favorite in Denver for his third and fourth professional seasons.
Ish Smith. The veteran guard’s contract worth $4.7 million for next season becomes fully guaranteed on Friday. The expectation was that the Nuggets intended to keep Smith around after Wednesday’s trade. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Collin Gillespie. The undrafted rookie out of Villanova agreed to a two-way contract with the Nuggets for next season. He attended the introductory press conference of the three draft picks and posed for photos with his Nuggets jersey but will spend a good chunk of his rookie season with the Grand Rapids Gold.
Shooting guard
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The upcoming season is the final one of a three-year contract with $39.1 million the experienced shooting guard originally signed with the Lakers. He’ll play next season on an expiring contract worth just over $14 million.
Christian Braun. The rookie will make in the neighborhood of $2.8 million in line with the NBA’s rookie pay scale for the 21st overall pick. The Nuggets will have team options to keep the rookie in Denver through the 2025-26 season.
Small forward
Aaron Gordon. Arguably Denver’s most important defensive piece, Gordon signed a four-year extension with the Nuggets before last season. He’s set to make just under $20 million next year before getting incremental raises the two following season. The final year of his contract is a player option worth $22.8 million in 2025-26.
Peyton Watson. The difference between the 21st and 30th pick is worth about $600,000 for Denver’s rookies next season. The Nuggets can offer Watson contract anywhere between 20% more or 20% less than his pay-scale value of $2.2 million.
Power forward
Michael Porter Jr. The first year after he signed a rookie maximum extension did not go how Porter or the Nuggets would have hoped. After missing much of last season and undergoing a third back surgery, Porter is set to make $30.1 million next season. His salary jumps as high as $40.8 million for the final season of his current deal in 2026-27.
Jeff Green. The Nuggets lured the veteran to Denver with a multiyear contract, something that’s been a rarity in recent years for the veteran forward. The two-year deal he signed for $9 million last year expires after this season.
Zeke Nnaji. The Nuggets exercised their first team option on the stretch four before last season. He’ll make $2.6 million this season, and Denver’s front office will again have the option to retain Nnaji for $4.3 million next season.
Center
Nikola Jokic. The upcoming season, the last of his five-year rookie maximum extension, will see the back-to-back Most Valuable Player make $32.5. Members of the Nuggets’ front office have planned to make a trip to Serbia in early July to offer the superstar another max deal worth roughly $250 million over the five following seasons. He’s expected to sign the deal and stay in Denver for the foreseeable future.
DeAndre Jordan
Terms of the veteran center's contract were not immediately available.