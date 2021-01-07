Michael Porter Jr. missed his fourth straight game Thursday, and it’s unclear when he might return to the Nuggets.
After scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a loss to Sacramento on Dec. 29, Porter has been away from the team due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. A return was reportedly expected Wednesday, but the team announced Thursday that Porter was still not available to play.
Denver coach Michael Malone’s pregame media availability centered on social justice and his team’s response to the political events of the last 24 hours. When he moved on to the ongoing pandemic, the coach confirmed his starting small forward for the first four games of the season is still working his way back to the team.
“Hopefully we can get COVID under control. I mean, I told you how many people died yesterday. To this day, 364,000 people have died in this country, so we’re still dealing with that as well,” Malone said. “Michael Porter is not with our team right now because of COVID protocols. ... This is going to take a lot of dedicated hard work by all of us to continue to stay together, educate and find ways to improve ourselves as well as our communities and this nation.”
Will Barton, the team’s starting small forward in the previous few seasons, has completed the starting five during Porter’s absence. Barton entered Thursday’s game against Dallas coming off his best performance of the season, a 20-point, seven-rebound night in Tuesday’s win over Minnesota.
Porter is third on the team in scoring average, posting 19.5 points per game while shooting 56.6% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range.