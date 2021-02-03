An extra night of rest seemed to have the Nuggets feeling good heading into the team’s first meeting with the team that eliminated them from last year’s playoffs.
After Denver’s game against Detroit on Monday was postponed and a scheduled day off Tuesday, Nuggets coach Michael Malone raved about the energy at practice Wednesday. Jamal Murray brought that energy to his post-practice media availability and Nikola Jokic was in a joking mood before facing off with LeBron James and the Lakers on Thursday in Los Angeles. James, who led the Lakers to his fourth and the franchise’s 17th championship last season, has an ability, like Jokic, to pick apart opposing defenses with an apparent ability to make any pass on the court. Jokic had some fun with any comparison Thursday.
"The speed is there. We are the same athletic wise. We are really close. I don't know, can he jump as high as me, actually? But we are kind of similar. Quickness, he is a little bit older, so I don’t know if he can keep up,” Jokic said just before losing his dead-pan delivery. “I’m joking. Oh my God, guys, he’s the best player in the league. He’s a guy who’s been doing this for a long time and affects the game in every possible way. There is some kind of similarities because of how we affect our teammates. I think that’s similar and just that.”
While Jokic might not have the same collection of chase-down blocks and highlight dunks as James, Murray says his teammate’s impact on the game is no joking matter.
“Joker should easily be in the conversation with LeBron and Larry Bird and all them, Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar). You can put him with damn-near everybody in the league that’s played,” Murray said. “I think just the way he sees the floor, like he’s such an unselfish passer, and he can score when he wants to.”
Murray, playing through a series of minor injuries, figured to be the Nuggets player most benefited by an extra night off, but he said he felt little difference. But he acted a little refreshed.
“I feel the exact same way, the exact same way. Obviously, it’s good to have an extra 12 or 24 hours but in this league, it’s not very much,” Murray said before closing his media availability with an unprompted. “Great energy. I love it.”
That could’ve been a carryover from practice.
“We had a great practice today,” Malone said. “I loved the energy that was in the gym from beginning to end.”
Energy will be important Thursday. The Nuggets’ coach said he doesn’t have a player he can fairly ask to defend James or Anthony Davis one-on-one, not that many teams do.
“I don’t think anyone can guard Anthony Davis one-on-one. He’s a great player. That’s why it’s called team defense.” Malone said. “I think it would be unfair to ask any of our guys to guard LeBron James by themselves. Those are two of the top five players in the world, arguably.”
The Lakers only got better this offseason. Most of the core that eliminated the Nuggets from the Western Conference finals is back, and they added established players in Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol.
“I think we need to work a little bit more to get to their level just because they have more experience than us,” Jokic said.
While the Nuggets will be without Gary Harris (adductor strain) and PJ Dozier (hamstring strain) for Thursday’s game, the rest of the squad seems to be feeling good heading into a meeting of teams in the top four of the Western Conference.
“It’s going to be a fun game. We’ve had some rest. It’s always fun to go against the Lakers in that arena, in that environment. You know L.A. loves me,” Murray said. “The energy in the building is just strong.”