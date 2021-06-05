Preparing for the second-seeded Phoenix Suns after eliminating the Portland Trail Blazers comes with some carryover, but there’s one big difference for the Denver Nuggets.
While both the Suns and Trail Blazers have some of the NBA's best offenses led by star guards, Phoenix also presents a challenge with its defense.
“Both are very, very efficient and high-powered offensive teams,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Saturday’s practice as the team prepared for Monday’s Game 1. “The one big difference, obviously, Phoenix is a really, really good defensive team as well. They’re top six in both categories (offensive and defensive efficiency) during the season.”
The Suns are lead by guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker, while Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton are plus defenders on the perimeter and post, respectively. Nikola Jokic said that Ayton guards him better than just about anyone else.
“I think he’s the player that I have the most kind of trouble (against). He guards me really well,” Jokic said.
“He’s actually a really good two-way player. He’s playing on both sides of the floor. He’s a big body. He’s rebounding the ball. He has a couple post-up moves. He can shoot the ball a little bit.”
Malone didn’t seem too concerned on the matter after Jokic posted 29 points, 22 rebounds and six assists against the Suns in their most recent meeting but added he would look to help the presumptive MVP get into advantageous situations, if needed.
“Nikola said that not me. Maybe it’s his size, his physicality,” Malone said.
“He’s young, he’s physical, he’s athletic, and he’s really improved. … I think we could all see the potential that DeAndre Ayton has.”
Beyond the 6-foot-11, 250-pound Ayton, however, the Suns have more perimeter shooters than true post presences as back-up bigs. Malone anticipated Phoenix using Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and possibly former Nugget Torrey Craig as reserve centers.
“I feel like we’re a bigger team, so we just have to do our part, being physical, crashing offensively, getting offensive rebounds and feeding Jok and let him lead us,” said JaMychal Green who later joked a triple team might be a team’s best bet to slow Jokic. “Everybody else will follow suit.”
The second-round foes played all three of their regular-season games in January. Denver won two of those games, but the teams look a lot different in June. Jamal Murray was healthy for those games, while Booker, who scored 30 or more points in four of six games in Phoenix’s first-round series against the Lakers and eliminated last season’s champions with a 47-point performance Thursday, missed their final meeting of the regular season.
“I mean you could argue who’s got the greatest backcourt in the NBA right now. Devin Booker and CP are definitely up there just like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are both up there,” Malone said before detailing what Paul has brought to Phoenix this season. “We will have our hands full with a guy that will know every one of our play calls. He’ll know what we’re trying to do. He’ll make all of his teammates better, and he’s been there and done that time and time again. I’m looking forward to a very, very competitive series against the Suns.”
Dozier, Barton both participate in Saturday’s practice
Will Barton III has been expected to return to Denver’s rotation sooner than PJ Dozier, but both participated in portions of Saturday’s practice, Malone said.
That’s not new for Barton, but it is for Dozier. The Nuggets coach would not rule out Barton for Monday’s Game 1 and said both could be back before the end of the series.
“There’s definitely hope and optimism that they’ll be available at some point during the series. Will is still probably slightly ahead of PJ,” Malone said.
“I’m not ruling out Will Barton for Game 1. We’ll have to wait and see how the next 48 hours go, but there’s a chance that he could play.”
Nuggets, Suns schedule
Game 1 at Phoenix: Monday, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 2 at Phoenix: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3 at Denver: Friday, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 4 at Denver: June 13, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 5 at Phoenix*: June 15, TBD, TNT
Game 6 at Denver*: June 17, TBD, ESPN
Game 7 at Phoenix*: June 20, TBD, TBD
*if necessary