Michael Malone had more to say about Jamal Murray’s potential return to the court than Michael Porter Jr.’s progress following Friday’s loss to the Timberwolves.
Neither Murray nor Porter will play Sunday against the Lakers, according to the team's injury report, but Malone kept the door open for Murray’s return Friday. The Nuggets coach was asked if Porter could still take the court this season with Denver down to the final four games of the regular season.
“No comment,” Malone said on his way out of the post-game press conference.
Prior to Friday’s game, Murray played one-on-one against various members of Denver’s player development staff, while Porter took uncontested shots on the other end. Murray is nearly a year removed from tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.
Jamal Murray’s working up a sweat with some pregame 1-on-1. Michael Porter Jr. getting shots up on the opposite end. pic.twitter.com/XnKD8T9NsE— Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) April 2, 2022
“We’re not running a race with a definitive finish line. Who knows what the season is going to look like after (the next) four games. Jamal’s getting better every day. Trust me, we all want him back,” Malone said.
“I can’t sit here and say that he’s going to play in any of the last four games. I also can’t say that he won’t.”
Malone added that Murray also wants to return, but the team has been careful not to put any pressure on a return. Nikola Jokic reiterated as much Friday.
“I told him, ‘if you’re not 100% ready to go, don’t come back,’” Jokic said. “It’s stupid.”
More optimism came from Monte Morris, the man who’s replaced Murray in the starting lineup.
“His mental is there. He’s ready to get back out there. He’s looked good. He’s dunking and everything,” Morris said. “It’s just a matter of time, I guess, but hopefully we can get him back and make that push.”
Denver’s push resumes Sunday against the Lakers. The Nuggets are two games ahead of the Timberwolves for the six seed, though Minnesota owns a tiebreaker. The Lakers also have a lot to play for, sitting a game back of San Antonio for the final spot in the play-in tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both questionable for the game.
Gordon goes reverse for highlight slam
When it came to Aaron Gordon’s highlight reverse dunk late in Friday’s second quarter, Morris had more to say than Jokic.
Morris threw the pass, one he thought Gordon could’ve finished facing the rim. Instead, Gordon elevated and rotated, catching the ball on the way up and floating for a reverse dunk that brought Ball Arena to its feet.
DUNK. OF. THE. YEAR. pic.twitter.com/skZ9amPM9x— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 2, 2022
“When he caught it and went backwards, it kind of messed me up,” Morris said. “I’m like ‘there’s no way he’s making this in.’ He just kept soaring in the air. It was crazy. I thought he was just going to catch it and dunk it with two (hands), but you know AG. I keep forgetting he was in the dunk contest – probably one of the best (dunkers) ever.”
Jokic was more concerned about not giving up a dunk on the other end.
“I need to run back,” Jokic said when asked what he was thinking when Gordon finished the highlight play.
The dunk was one of Gordon’s nine made field goals on just 11 attempts. His 24 points marked the fourth time in five games, he’s finished with 20 or more points.
“I love to see him play with that aggression and dunking like that,” Morris said. “That’s what we always ask from him, just playing downhill.”