DENVER — Even as the NBA attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Nuggets say a team employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Nuggets said Thursday an employee was tested Monday after experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus. The person has been under team medical care and self-isolation. They learned the tests results Thursday.
"The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount," the Nuggets said in a statement.
That makes four NBA teams to be infected with the coronavirus, including the Nets and superstar Kevin Durant. Also Thursday, the NBA ordered teams to close all training facilities to players and staff for an indefinite period of time, according to a report by The Associated Press.