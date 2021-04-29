DENVER — It looked like the Nuggets were well on their way to a second nail-biter in as many nights until the fourth quarter started Thursday at Ball Arena.
PJ Dozier, Austin Rivers, Michael Porter Jr., JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap relieved any anxiety with a strong stretch to start the final quarter in Denver’s 121-111 win over Toronto.
“That start of the fourth quarter was exhilarating,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said with his hair still wet from a post-game celebration of his 300th win as an NBA coach. “For me, being a defensive-minded coach, that was some of the best basketball I’ve seen that group play. It all started on that end. I think it was a 27-6 run to start. … We were into them. They felt us. Every time they drove, there was somebody there.”
That unit kept the Raptors scoreless for the first few minutes of the fourth and Lowry’s second 3 midway through the quarter accounted for the only other Toronto points during the decisive stretch. In there were what the Nuggets call a couple of kills, or stretches featuring three consecutive defensive possessions without allowing points.
“It started with getting stops. I think we had a couple of kills,” Green said. “That got us in transition and that’s really the fun part of the game for us. It really started with our defense. That got the lead for us and won the game for us tonight.”
Denver’s largest lead through the first three quarters, which featured 11 lead changes, was six points. A 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter helped Denver lead by as many as 23 and rest Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon for the entire fourth quarter. Jokic added another double-double, posting 19 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes of action.
“That was really important. I constantly have communication and conversations with Nikola about potentially resting, knowing how tired he is not just physically but mentally as well,” Malone said. “He’s a tough cookie, man. He doesn’t want to take a night off. He takes tremendous pride in his Serbian heritage. As he always says, ‘Serbian guys don’t sit out,’ which I respect the hell out of, but you also have to be smart about it.”
Porter led the Nuggets with 23 points on 19 shots, while Green (15), Facu Campazzo (12), Rivers (11), Shaq Harrison (11) and Dozier (10) also finished in double figures. Malone and Porter had what looked like a tense conversation at the end of the first half, but afterward, the coach had nothing but positives for Denver’s blossoming star after being subjected to physical defense in the first half.
“We need Michael to score no matter what they’re doing on defense. He’s that important,” Malone said. “I thought when he had the shot, he took it. When he didn’t have the shot, he made a pass or cut or made a play for a teammate, which was great to see. I think Michael’s becoming a complete basketball player.”
The Raptors led by three after the first quarter behind strong starts from O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry, as each scored at least nine points in the first 12 minutes. Anunoby led the Raptors with 25 points but scored 19 of his points in the first half.
The Nuggets would take a two-point lead to halftime and maintained that advantage to start the decisive stretch. The Nuggets will take a four-game win streak into Saturday’s game at the Los Angeles Clippers, which sit a half game ahead of Denver for the third spot in the Western Conference Standings.
“Really, really proud of those guys to close out this little homestand before we go to LA,” Malone said. “That was a big win for us.”