DENVER – Bones Hyland’s big scoring night for the Denver Nuggets came with a couple of lessons in a 114-112 overtime loss to Minnesota on Friday at Ball Arena.
Hyland, a rookie the Nuggets drafted with the 26th pick this summer, put the Nuggets up two in the final 10 seconds with his sixth 3-pointer of the game. He finished with a team-high 21 points but committed six turnovers and got beat for the tying dunk in the final 10 seconds of regulation.
Minnesota’s Jaylen Nowell got free for a dunk on the other end to force overtime. Nowell hit again with 10.1 seconds left in overtime to put the Timberwolves up two.
The Nuggets lost their third straight game to open the preseason after Markus Howard missed a contested 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime, and Bol Bol’s tip-in came after the buzzer.
Hyland hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 of his points in the third quarter. The rookie guard hit 6 of 7 shots from the field and 5 of his 6 3-pointers after starting the second half in place of Monte Morris.
Nikola Jokic finished with 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points, six assists and four rebounds for the Nuggets.
Former Nuggets guard Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with 13 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Nowell added 12 apiece.
The Nuggets took a 49-47 halftime lead after a back-and-forth first half.
“We’ve done it in spurts, we’ve played really good basketball on both ends,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame. “Our challenge now is to do it for a lot longer, more consistently and as close to 48-minutes as possible.”
Denver’s starters jumped out to a 16-4 lead before Minnesota closed within seven to start the second quarter. The Timberwolves led 41-33 after Karl Anthony Towns finished a post move over Jokic midway through the second quarter. PJ Dozier finished a couple of layups in the final two minutes of the second quarter to give the Nuggets a lead after two quarters.
The Nuggets close the preseason with games at Oklahoma City on Wednesday and Thursday.
Nuggets pick up Nnaji’s option for next season
Earlier Friday, the Nuggets announced the team picked up reserve forward Zeke Nnaji’s option for next season. As a rookie, Nnaji averaged 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game after appearing in 42 games of the team’s 72 regular-season games.