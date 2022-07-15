The Nuggets busted in their Summer League finale, a loss to Philadelphia on Friday in Las Vegas.
Mbaye N’Diaye made the most of his minutes in the blowout and led the Nuggets with 12 points behind a couple of impressive fourth-quarter dunks. Christian Braun, Denver’s pick at 21 in last month’s draft, was the only other Nugget in double figures with 11 points. He made a couple of 3-pointers and added six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Adonis Arms added nine points for Denver. Arms has reportedly been invited to training camp with the Nuggets down to one two-way contract to complete the roster.
Peyton Watson, Denver’s second first-round pick, made just one of his seven shots and finished with two points and two rebounds.
Grant Riller led five Philadelphia players in double figures with 18 points.
Denver’s summer squad, coached by assistant Ryan Bowen, lost its opener before winning back-to-back games, finishing 2-2.
A sloppy start limited the Nuggets to nine points in the first quarter, and Denver trailed by 13 to start the second. The 76ers stretched the advantage to as many as 27 in the second and led 48-27 at halftime.
The Nuggets shot 25.6% from the field and recorded eight assists against nine turnovers in the first half. Philadelphia made 53% of its first-goal attempts in the first and second quarters, including an 8-of-17 mark from 3.
Denver’s deficit grew to 31 in the third quarter, and the end of the Nuggets’ bench handled much of the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets could’ve advanced to the summer championship if they won by 28 or more, but the slow start sunk those hopes.