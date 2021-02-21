Michael Malone doesn’t like looking around for solutions, something he did often in the middle quarters of Sunday’s 123-115 loss at Atlanta.
The Nuggets led 47-43 after a Nikola Jokic post score with 5:49 to half. Atlanta led 64-56 at halftime.
“The deciding run in this game was to close the second quarter,” Malone said. “Obviously, our turnovers led to runouts, as well as just not getting back. The defense was not anywhere close to where it needs to be, but our offense didn’t help us out.”
The Hawks stretched the lead to 12 four minutes into the third quarter and then to 17 a few minutes later.
“We were getting our (butt) kicked. I took a lot of guys out. I took all the starters except Nikola out in that third quarter because we were getting blown out, just looking for a group that was going to play hard,” Malone answered when asked why Michael Porter Jr. played just over 19 minutes, the lowest among the starters. “So it wasn’t just an individual, it was a collective group decision.”
Malone was searching for the All-Star starter version of Jokic, who finished with 15 points on 15 shots with 10 rebounds and four turnovers, someone who could slow Trae Young, who scored a game-high 35 points and added 15 assists, without fouling and anybody with energy.
“It’s the worst feeling as a coach when you find yourself in search mode. Your starting unit isn’t playing at the level that you need them to play, so you have to turn to somebody on your bench, and you’re hoping that they come in and give you a spark in some form or fashion,” Malone said.
“I thought Monte Morris — 15 (points), seven (rebounds), six (assists) and zero turnovers — did a good job for us. I thought Facu’s (Compazzo) energy, same thing, off the bench did a good job for us. We just have to play harder, and we have to play better.”
Young scored 14 of his points in the third quarter, making all four of his 3-pointers in the period, and added another 10 in the fourth. He got to the line 13 times, making 11.
“He’s also good at drawing fouls, so you have to make sure you stay down on his shot fakes and don’t get into him too much otherwise he’s a good enough guard to create that foul. You help too much, and he’s able to lob it up to his big men,” Zeke Nnaji said after his first NBA start. “He’s definitely a great challenge.”
If Malone is also looking for someone who’s not worried after the Nuggets went 1-3 on the road trip and dropped to 16-14 on the season, Jamal Murray’s his man. Murray scored 30 points Sunday and chalked the frustrating performance to a long road trip, the number of injured teammates and self-inflicted errors.
“We beat ourselves. We give ourselves a chance until we don’t give ourselves a chance,” Murray said.
“We’ll be all right, man. I love our squad.”
Young’s final 3 put the Hawks up 22 late in the third. A lineup featuring Campazzo, Morris, Murray, R.J. Hampton and Isaiah Hartenstein cut the deficit to 11 with 8:19 to play, but the Nuggets were not able to get enough stops on Young, Clint Capela and John Collins down the stretch. Capela finished 8 of 9 from the field for 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Collins added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
“It’s really on us,” Morris said after giving credit to Malone’s game plan. “We have to go out there and execute. We’re messing up coverages that we went over all morning and things like that.”
Malone and the Nuggets will look to bounce back at home Tuesday against Portland.