DENVER – Another new starting lineup proved to be no problem for Nikola Jokic on Wednesday at Ball Arena.
“The team was finding me. I was making shots. It just happened like that,” Jokic said, sounding like his usual self after scoring 32 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing six assists with two steals and two blocks. “I get what the game brings me.”
Facu Campazzo, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap and Jokic — Denver’s 18th different starting five this season, according to basketball-reference.com — joined forces and got the hosts off to a hot start in a 113-97 win over the New York Knicks. Porter slid down to the shooting guard, previously occupied by PJ Dozier before he got hurt Monday, and Gordon moved to small forward to create room for Millsap. The Nuggets led by 20 with 3:30 left in the first quarter after Austin Rivers came up with a steal and passed ahead to Porter, who finished with a transition dunk, prompting a Knicks timeout.
“We knew this was a big game for us. We had just lost and we didn’t like how we played in LA. It felt like we gave a lackadaisical effort,” Porter said.
“We had a different lineup, but we got so many good players, that didn’t change how we played. I think from the tip we were just aggressive, and we got out to that big lead.”
Jokic scored 24 of his points in the first quarter and outscored the Knicks through 12 minutes, as Denver took a 34-12 lead to the second quarter.
“It’s just a great example and reinforcement of why Nikola Jokic is the MVP. For us to be doing what we’re doing, you have to have a great player, and we have that,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We have lots of really good players around him, but Nikola set the tone tonight.”
Rivers added 25 points off the bench, more than doubling his previous scoring high as a Nugget, and made six of his nine 3-pointers.
“We knew that he was going to make a shot,” Jokic said. “He’s a shooter.”
Porter added 17 points. Campazzo added 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks.
“He was phenomenal,” Malone said.
“Facu was tremendous in every facet of the game tonight.”
Immanuel Quickley led the visitors with 18 points, while Julius Randle, one of the reasons New York came in as one of the hottest teams in the league, was one of three Knicks with 14 points. He needed 15 shots to get there, missed all four of his 3-pointers and scored four of his points on free throws.
“I don’t care who we have available. As long as we have five guys who can suit up, we’re going to go out and compete,” Malone said. “We’re going to fight. We’re going to give ourselves a chance. That’s just who I am, and that’s just who our team is.”
The Knicks would shave points off the lead in the second and third quarter but never threatened in another wire-to-wire Nuggets win. Denver would extend the lead to 31 points in the fourth before the end of the bench closed out the win.
“I thought our first quarter was great,” Malone said. “Our starters came out with the right mindset against a team that’s been playing the best basketball in the NBA as of late. This was one of our more impressive wins of the year when you consider who we have available and the quality of opponent.”