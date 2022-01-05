DENVER – The shootaround stat sheet on the Utah Jazz showed a lot of green, and the Nuggets found out why in a 115-109 loss Wednesday at Ball Arena.
Acting coach Popeye Jones said the stats in which Denver’s opponents are top-ten in the league are highlighted in green on a piece a paper that provides a preview of that night’s opposition. The bottom ten are highlighted in red. The Jazz, entering the night averaging 116 points per game, did not have a lot of red or yellow.
“They do a good job of playing with pace. Gosh, they just do a really good job,” Jones said pregame. “They’ve been playing together a while. When you watch them, you just see the continuity that they play with the way they move the ball and play. It’s a fun thing to watch, actually. You just got to figure out how to slow it down a little bit tonight.”
The Jazz played without starting center Rudy Gobert and his backup, Hassan Whiteside. Udoka Azubuike, with 19 career games to his name, started opposite Nikola Jokic. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 36 points and 13 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell added 17 points.
Jokic had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double by halftime and finished with 26 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists. Monte Morris and Will Barton III added 20 apiece. Aaron Gordon made his first seven shots, including a 3-pointer, and finished with 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting.
JaMychal Green made sure the Nuggets and Jazz would start the second quarter on equal footing after he swatted Mike Conley Jr.’s layup at the buzzer, keeping the score tied at 26.
The Jazz used some hot shooting, starting 9 of 20 from 3, to lead by as many as eight in the second quarter before the Nuggets closed within a point at halftime.
The Jazz stretched the lead to 13 late in the third quarter and led by 10 to start the fourth. The Nuggets closed within four points late, but Morris missed a 3 and Bogdanovic put the game away with a couple of late free throws.
The Nuggets will conclude a quick two-game homestand Friday against Sacramento.
