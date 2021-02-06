Nikola Jokic made sure his coach knew he was good to go this time.
On Sunday, Denver coach Michael Malone pulled — obviously, he claims — Jokic in the final minutes with his All-Star center nearing a new career high in scoring with a win over Utah secured.
Saturday, with the Nuggets missing four key rotation players in an eventual 119-114 loss at Sacramento, Jokic scored 50 points but that’s not why he let his coach know he wanted to be on the court. Malone remembers Jokic playing all 12 minutes of the third quarter and asking to go back in at a time he wasn’t all that close to his career high.
“I ran him the whole third quarter, and he said ‘Hey, listen, I’m ready to go. Get me back in the game.’ He didn’t want to sit,” Malone said. “He understood how important this game was, and you’ve got to love that about him. He never makes any excuses. You see all these other superstar tandems around the NBA, Nikola goes out and does his job.”
With Jokic sitting on the bench to start the fourth quarter with 27 points to his name, the Kings increased the lead from six to 11 points in the only 1:09 of the second half Jokic didn’t play.
Jokic returned during a timeout early in the fourth quarter and scored 23 points in the rest of the way on 10-for-13 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, to give him a career-high 50 points on 20 of 33 from the field to go with 12 assists and eight rebounds. His final points came on a hook shot that cut Sacramento’s lead to three with 10.9 seconds left, but Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes were perfect at the free-throw line the rest of the way, sealing the win and souring Jokic’s career game.
“He doesn’t care. We lost the game. That’s all he’s going to care about tonight,” Malone said.
“That’s why I think we all feel very fortunate to have him as our superstar player because he truly embodies being selfless and unselfish at all times.”
Even after the game when he seemingly did it all and his team’s perimeter defense allowed Barnes (5 for 7), De’Aaron Fox (4 for 7) and Tyrese Haliburton (4 for 7) to go a combined 13 for 21 from 3-point range, Jokic wasn’t interested in talking about individual achievements.
“About the conversation for MVP, I don’t know,” Jokic said. “I really don’t think about it.”
With regular starters Jamal Murray and Gary Harris and key reserves in PJ Dozier and Facundo Campazzo out with injury, the Nuggets started Monte Morris, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr. and Paul Millsap around Jokic. The Kings opened a 24-17 lead in the first quarter before Jokic scored four points and dished out a pair of assists in an 8-0 run that gave the Nuggets a lead late in the quarter. Jokic got most of his rest for the game to start the second quarter, and the Nuggets kept it close behind contributions from guys like JaMychal Green, an established reserve, and R.J. Hampton, a rookie who appears to be increasingly earning his coach’s trust off the bench.
“R.J.’s done a really good job of taking advantage of those opportunities, so he’s proven that he’s trustworthy and he can go out there and help us on both ends of the floor, so I was really happy for him tonight,” Malone said.
Hampton played 27 minutes, finishing with seven points and 10 rebounds.
“My approach was to play hard,” Hampton said. “We’ve got key guys out … go out and play hard, go out and play defense, you know, do the little things that keep you on the court.”
The Kings led by one at halftime and increased it to six to start the fourth behind a 34-point third quarter.
“Defense is a really big part of our system, and it needs to be better,” Jokic said.
Barnes (28), Fox (24), Haliburton (23) and Richaun Holmes (21) all scored more than 20 points for Sacramento, while Millsap’s 14 points were second-most to Jokic. Barton and Morris added 11 apiece and Green finished with 10, while Jokic finished with nearly half his team’s points.
“I think I was really just locked in. My focus was really high level, because we had a couple of young guys in the game,” Jokic said. “I tried to help them a little bit. I don’t know (if) I do a good job or no.”
His coach said it was more than a good job made even better by his understanding of what his team needed from him given the situation.
“More impressive than the 50 points, 12 assists, the eight rebounds, 41 minutes played was … his approach, his mindset, his leadership,” Malone said. “He knew that we were undermanned.”