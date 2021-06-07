PHOENIX • There were two bad ‘S’ words that got the Nuggets in trouble Monday at Phoenix Suns Arena.
“Soft, that’s a good way to put it,” Aaron Gordon said after the Suns took Game 1 of the second-round series, 122-105.
“Scared, that’s another way. You choose between those two words either soft or scared. That’s what I felt we were playing like, and then we were just breaking down, breaking down defensively, offensively.”
The Nuggets crumbled during Phoenix’s 28-9 run late in the third quarter, flipping a 10-point Denver lead into an 88-79 deficit to start the fourth quarter. The Suns would extend that lead to as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.
“We gave up eight and-ones tonight and had a soft mentality,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “We can’t give up eight and-ones in a playoff game. If you’re going to foul somebody, foul them and (do) not let them get the and-one.”
Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the third, while Chris Paul (21), Devin Booker (21) and Deandre Ayton (20) all scored at least 20 points in the win. Phoenix shot 54.1% from the field and used its attack-first approach to earn 20 free throws, 17 of which it made. Denver got to the line six times, and Malone said part of that was its fault. Gordon and Austin Rivers were the only Nuggets to take multiple free throws, and Gordon finished with 18 points, a rare positive for the Nuggets on the night.
“I think when you settle, it’s hard for a referee to call a foul. Sometimes you’ve got to put your head down, attack that basket and put the pressure on the official to make the call,” Malone said. “We didn’t do that enough tonight, but Aaron did. I thought he was really good.”
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. While he said he didn’t feel like the team played soft — he was the only player or coach to express that sentiment — Denver’s star thought he could’ve made it a tougher night for the Phoenix defense.
“I think I was settling down a little bit and shooting it,” Jokic said. “I think I can be just a little bit more aggressive and just create, maybe, some tension. I think I was shooting a little bit more.”
Michael Porter Jr. and Facundo Campazzo added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Porter came out of halftime with a bandage wrapped around his midsection. Malone noted Porter wasn’t moving around like his typical self with a tweaked back but expected him to factor into the rest of the series.
“He’ll get some treatment tonight and all day tomorrow, and I fully expect Michael to be ready to go come Wednesday,” Malone said.
JaMychal Green had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double in 23 minutes off the bench but shared the assessment of the overall performance.
“Like coach said, we played soft tonight,” Green said.
“It was all defense tonight. They killed us. We started off pretty hot in the first quarter.”
Denver scored eight of the first 10 points but settle for a tie after one quarter. A hot start to the second produced a seven-point advantage, but the Nuggets needed a bucket from Jokic and a Gordon steal on Phoenix’s final possession of the first half to hold on to a 58-57 halftime lead. The Nuggets would go up by 10 on Rivers’ 3-pointer early in the third, but Phoenix closed the quarter on a 28-9 run, sealing a Game 1 win and giving the Nuggets reason to curse their performance. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday in Phoenix.
“We did some good things. Obviously, we were unable to sustain it for 48 minutes,” Malone said. “We all collectively have to be a lot better, a lot more physical and much more disciplined come Game 2.”