The Denver Nuggets neglected the No. 1 thing on coach Michael Malone’s to-do list in a Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night at Ball Arena.
“I talked quite a bit about it during the week … how our No. 1 concern was going to be can we guard the 3-point line,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Portland snatched home-court advantage with a 123-109 win over the Nuggets, fueled by the Trail Blazers’ 19-of-40 mark from 3-point range.
“They were getting easy 3s,” Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon said. “So if we take away some of the easy 3s that they had — we got to get that number down — and it’s a whole different ballgame.”
It started with a first-quarter explosion from former Nugget Carmelo Anthony, who hit his first four 3s off the bench. That late run helped Portland take a 35-30 lead after one quarter. The Nuggets would regain a three-point lead by halftime before Damian Lillard, who led Portland with five 3-pointers, hit a couple late in the third to give Portland a 10-point lead to start the fourth.
“The runs they went on tonight, the 3-point line was a huge part of those runs,” Malone said. “We had moments where we did a really good job of guarding the right way, and then when we broke down, the 3-point line … we just couldn’t contain them.”
The Nuggets would get within four on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter but failed to get any closer. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points and 16 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points and nine rebounds.
Jokic had just one assist, while Porter struggled from deep, finishing 1 of 10.
“They just weren’t dropping tonight,” Porter said.
“It’s one game. We’re down 1-0. You got to get to four wins, so we’re good. It’s just one game. We’ll regroup tomorrow and try to get it next game.”
Lillard led Portland with 34 points and 13 assists, while C.J. McCollum added 21. Anthony (18), Jusuf Nurkic (16), Anfernee Simons (14) and Norm Powell (10) also reached double figures for Portland.
“Dame and C.J. are creating a lot,” Jokic said. “Then whoever is rolling — Nurk or (Enes) Kanter — they are passing to the corner. We just need to fly around. They’re going to get those shots.”
Gordon (16) and Monte Morris (10) were the only other Nuggets in double figures, but Denver’s issues came on defense.
The Nuggets seem convinced they could have made scoring a bit more difficult on the visitors.
“Way too many defensive breakdowns. We just weren’t running guys off the line,” Gordon said. “It was too comfortable for them. We have to make that extra step, make that extra effort to just get them off the line, make it a little bit more uncomfortable for them.”
With Game 2 scheduled for Monday night, the Nuggets will have a less than 48 hours to correct their issues after preparing for Portland’s potent 3-point shooting the last few days.
“The concern is we had three days to prepare for this and after three days, there were still breakdowns. The hope was with the whole play-in and allowing us to have practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and just the amount of repetitions we had and trying to work on the game plan, implement the game plan (would help) and then you go out in Game 1 and you don’t execute the game plan,” Malone said. “That’s definitely disappointing, but yeah, you hope it’s correctable. I’m hoping that maybe once we see all the mistakes that we made tonight, we can maybe be better off come Monday night for Game 2.”